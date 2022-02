It’s official – the Class of 2023 is the year of the quarterback. The newly updated On3 Consensus rankings feature three quarterbacks in the top four nationally. You have to go back to the Class of 2018 with Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields to find a class that featured signal-callers in the top two spots. Furthermore, the On3 Consensus never has had three quarterbacks ranked in the top four spots.

NFL ・ 2 HOURS AGO