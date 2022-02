After getting fired last winter, former LSU head coach Ed Orgeron knew pretty immediately that he didn’t want to get back into coaching right away. Orgeron mentioned at the time that he had some “things” he wanted to do. As it turns out, Coach O is going to spend the year helping to set up his sons’ futures in the coaching profession. Once he gets them “settled,” he says he will get back into the game himself.

