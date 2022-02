The future of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers came under the spotlight after the team’s 13-10 loss in the NFC Divisional playoff round at home to the San Francisco 49ers. Rodgers and the team went through a tumultuous bout nearly a year ago, but the quarterback ultimately returned to the team in 2021 after holding out for most of the offseason. With the Packers needing to do work with their salary cap, many wonder if this was Rodgers’ final season in Green Bay. However, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport says the two sides are in a “positive place” as a decision on his future looms.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO