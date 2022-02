February 10, 2022 // Franchising.com // NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. - Juice It Up! is excited to announce that its first Colton, Calif., location is now open for business. Featuring the brand’s fresh new store design, the new Juice It Up! is owned by new franchisees, longtime customers, and Colton locals Michael and Amanda Prieto. Along with several members of their family, Michael and Amanda are thrilled to bring Juice It Up! to the city of Colton. Located in Centrepointe Plaza, Juice It Up! is now serving its full menu of deliciously healthy and functional fresh-squeezed raw juices, blended-to-order real fruit smoothies, nutrient-rich açaí and superfruit bowls to Colton locals.

COLTON, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO