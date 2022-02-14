ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Substack Bug Inflated Page Views By 100%

Gawker
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIt seems Substack — publisher of groundbreaking voices like Bari Weiss, Glenns Loury and Greenwald, and Alison Roman — has been feeding its newsletter writers faulty readership metrics for a month or more. Specifically, the newsletter purveyor had a bug which double-counted the number of people opening...

www.gawker.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘There are two answers’: Wordle users ‘confused’ as they share different results

Wordle users have taken to social media to express their frustration about getting “two different answers” for today’s game.It comes less than a week after the daily word game moved to The New York Times (NYT) platform after the publisher bought it from creator Josh Wardle for an undisclosed seven-figure sum.Yet, for Wordle 241, players have realised that there are two possible answers.“Same day, different Wordle. Is anyone having a different Wordle of the day too?” one user asked.Another said: “Uhoh!! My partner and I got two different correct words for #Wordle today. What is happening?”Uhoh!! My partner and...
VIDEO GAMES
inputmag.com

Mark Zuckerberg tearfully announces Facebook's pivot to video... again

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is definitely not freaking out about his company losing a quarter of its value this week. As such, he certainly wasn’t crying in that staff meeting where he attempted to process Meta losing more than $200 billion overnight — he’d just scratched a cornea or something.
BUSINESS
NME

New York Times changes ‘Wordle’ despite claiming otherwise

Following the news that the New York Times has purchased the online word-solving game, Wordle, it appears that the publication has altered the game despite claims it hasn’t. According to The Guardian journalist Alex Hern, the New York Times has changed its statement regarding the changes it’s made to Wordle after its acquisition. Recently, there have been discussions online from Wordle players who have explained that they felt the game has been altered since its acquisition, with some saying that it seems harder.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bari Weiss
Person
Alison Roman
Variety

Fox News Host Dan Bongino Permanently Banned by YouTube

Dan Bongino, the right-wing commentator and Fox News host, was permanently banned by YouTube for trying to bypass the platform’s suspension of one of his accounts over a violation of the platform’s COVID-19 misinformation policy. Bongino’s two YouTube channels, including his main channel that most recently had about 882,000 subscribers, have been removed from the platform. In addition, he is barred from establishing any YouTube channels in the future. “We terminated Dan Bongino’s channels for circumventing our Terms of Service by posting a video while there was an active strike and suspension associated with the account,” a YouTube rep said in a...
TV & VIDEOS
SheKnows

5 Times Joe Rogan Said the N-Word on His Podcast, In Case You Thought Context Made It Better

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. If you’ve been on any website or social media account in the past few weeks, chances are that you’ve heard about the Joe Rogan-Spotify situation. A few weeks ago, controversy ensued once people realized Rogan’s podcast — which is one of the top-performing podcasts on the platform — was spreading misinformation about details on the COVID-19 virus. But Rogan is in even hotter water since it came out how many times he’s said derogatory words and racial slurs on his podcast — specifically, his liberal use of the n-word across many, many episodes of The Joe Rogan Experience.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Bug
bonanzavalleyvoice.com

Substack: what the truckers want

Absolutely masterful journalism and photojournalism has been posted on a substack hosted by former New York Times reporter Bari Weiss. She has gathered writing and photos from two individuals that you can find here: https://bariweiss.substack.com/p/what-the-truckers-want. This journalism chronicles stories from truckers in Canada, stories that CNN and MSNBC, among other government mouthpieces, will not share.
INDUSTRY
TheDailyBeast

In Latest Indignity, Facebook Employees Will Now Be Called 'Metamates'

There's a mayday in rebrand-land, as employees at the social media giant Meta will now refer to each other as "Metamates," CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced in an employee town hall on Tuesday. According to long-time executive Andrew Bosworth, the term was coined by the cognitive scientist Douglas Hofstadter and is a play on the naval-inspired slogan used at Instagram: “ship, shipmates, self.” Facing years of negative press and a desire to usher in a new vision of the internet, Facebook rebranded as Meta late last year, a play on the futuristic “metaverse” it hopes to bring to fruition.
INTERNET
Primetimer

Brian Williams reportedly turning down CBS Evening News' anchor job makes sense since nightly news programs are no longer influential

"Putting aside the current standing of CBS News — and any internal drama possibly at play — the idea that anyone would turn down a network news anchor spot would be laughable not so long ago," says Colby Hall, in reaction to a report by CNN's Oliver Darcy that CBS offered its network news anchor job to the former NBC Nightly News anchor. "But it’s clear that Brian Williams does not want to become the next Jeff Glor. Oh, you don’t know that name? He was the one-time CBS Evening News host that was replaced by O’Donnell. He now continues to live in relative anonymity despite an impressive career, journalistic bona fides, and holding such a prestigious position. And that’s precisely the issue: the straight reporting of the big three nightly news programs wields just a fraction of the influence boasted by the partisan opinion pumped out by the big three cable news networks — including MSNBC, which Williams just left. Yes, the network evening news anchors still draw considerably more viewers than Tucker Carlson or Rachel Maddow. But if an elected official wants to make 'news,' speak directly to a similar-minded constituency, or get noticed by the press, their first choice is cable, not network news." Hall adds: "Think about the last time a network news show created content shook the nation. It was likely Lester Holt’s interview with former President Donald Trump that revealed why he fired FBI director James Comey. That was more than four years ago. Network news is in a pretty significant slump."
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Twitter
The Week

MSNBC's Chris Hayes very carefully suggests Fox News inform viewers when anti-vax guests die of COVID

"After months of trying to convince anti-vaxxers, anti-maskers, and anti-social distancers that lifesaving measures are both for their own good and for that of others," many people are frustrated and some may even give in to gloating when a prominent anti-vaxxer dies of COVID-19, Fr. James Martin writes in a New York Times essay. But "crowing over someone's suffering or demise" is "cruel," and "no matter how much I disagree with anti-vaxxers, I know that schadenfreude over their deaths is a dead end."
PUBLIC HEALTH
seattlepi.com

Jim Angle, Early Fox News Channel Reporter, Dies at 75

Jim Angle, one of the first reporters to work for Fox News Channel, died Feb. 9 in Arlington, Va., the network reported on Friday. He was 75. “Jim was a Fox News original and a top Washington correspondent whose talent and fearless reporting was unmatched,” Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott said in a statement. “He was a central figure to establishing our Washington bureau in 1996 and was beloved across the entire network for his down-to-earth easygoing demeanor, his kindness and a smile that was ever present. He will be greatly missed, and we extend our heartfelt condolences to his entire family.”
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy