Plant Antics of the Adams Family in the MHS Archives

Four Aunties and a Wedding(cover art from the publisher) Jesse Q Sutanto’s newest book, Four Aunties and a Wedding, is the sequel to dark comedy Dial A For Aunties. I can’t imagine this would make any sense without reading Dial A For Aunties. My review is here, but the short summary is that you should go read it and laugh hysterically. When Four Aunties and A Wedding opens, Meddy and Nathan are planning their destination wedding in the UK, but although the aunties do weddings themselves, they want to be guests and not wedding vendors. So they meet with a weirdly symmetrical Indo family who also do weddings, also have misspelled names and punny ads, and, as it turns out, also have a dark secret, and one implausible lie leads to another until chaos ensues at the gorgeous British wedding.

14 DAYS AGO