Plant Antics of the Adams Family in the MHS Archives
1 day ago
When I look through the archives of the MHS, I find myself laughing a lot. Not everything is funny, of course, but enough to remind you that these towering figures from history were, in fact, human beings that made mistakes and experienced awkward situations, just like anyone else. I’ve gathered a...
The Queen’s bridesmaid and former lady-in-waiting, Lady Pamela Hicks has revealed that Prince Philip used to “show off” around the Queen and her sister Princess Margaret when they were younger.Hicks, 92, who is the cousin of the late Duke of Edinburgh, hosted a panel with her daughter, India Hicks called “70 Years of Duty and Friendship” on Friday evening, discussing her life-long friendship with Her Majesty.The talk was to celebrate the 70th anniversary since the Queen acceded to the throne, which will be marked on Sunday 6 February.Lady Pamela is the daughter of Lord Louis Mountbatten and the great-great-granddaughter of...
A Sandro Botticelli portrait of Jesus Christ with bloodshot eyes and a halo of tiny, weeping angels sold for $45.4 million on Thursday in the latest sign of the art market’s resilience. Sotheby’s in New York expected "The Man of Sorrows," from around 1500, to sell for $40 million....
Keshet Studios will produce a limited series for Disney+ about Miep Gies, the Dutch woman who sheltered Anne Frank and her family during World War II. “A Small Light” will be told from the perspective of Gies, who was also the one who found Anne’s diary after the family was arrested by the Nazis, and guarded it until Otto Frank—Anne’s father and the only family member to survive the war—shared it with the world.
Four Aunties and a Wedding(cover art from the publisher) Jesse Q Sutanto’s newest book, Four Aunties and a Wedding, is the sequel to dark comedy Dial A For Aunties. I can’t imagine this would make any sense without reading Dial A For Aunties. My review is here, but the short summary is that you should go read it and laugh hysterically. When Four Aunties and A Wedding opens, Meddy and Nathan are planning their destination wedding in the UK, but although the aunties do weddings themselves, they want to be guests and not wedding vendors. So they meet with a weirdly symmetrical Indo family who also do weddings, also have misspelled names and punny ads, and, as it turns out, also have a dark secret, and one implausible lie leads to another until chaos ensues at the gorgeous British wedding.
We’ve been encouraging local citizens to donate old papers from estates instead of throwing them away — Grandma and Grandpa’s files, shoeboxes and trunks contain old receipts, letters and other paper goods that no one wants. The Galt Area Historical Society wants these items no matter how old or dirty. To you, they are trash. To us, they are a gold mine of local history. JoAnn Pellandini Dervishian donated four paper bags full of old papers that belonged to her grandparents. There were so many great pieces of Galt history contained within hundreds of articles of old paper items. We are waiting for the next donation.
Nutz-n-Boltz Theater Company to premiere production of 'Fuddy Meers' on Friday, March 4. After two years of rather surrealistic circumstances, Nutz-n-Boltz Theater Company is preparing to put on a play that is bizarre in comedic proportions: "Fuddy Meers" by David Lindsay-Abaire. At 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 4, the Boring theater...
In Florine Stettheimer’s painting Family Portrait II (1933), the work that she considered her masterpiece, the artist pictures herself standing beside her sisters Carrie and Ettie and her mother Rosetta. With a palette in hand and chic red stilettos on her feet, a slender Stettheimer looks on as Carrie converses with Rosetta while Ettie gazes upward, as though lost in a reverie. A mysteriously larger-than-life bouquet of three braided flowers erupts from the center of the composition, cutting across a serene blue background. The arcs of these surrealistic flowers mimic the postures of Carrie, Ettie, and Rosetta. Florine, standing awkwardly to...
As a synonym for a break-up note sent by a woman to a man in uniform, the Dear John letter made its debut in a major national newspaper in October 1943. Milton Bracker, a seasoned correspondent stationed in North Africa , wired a story back for publication in the New York Times magazine . “Separation,” Bracker observed, was the “one most dominant war factor in the lives of most people these days.” Regrettably, however, absence wasn’t making all hearts grow fonder. Wherever “dour dogfaces”—soldiers from “Maine, Carolina, Utah and Texas”—found themselves on the frontlines, “Dear John clubs” were springing up.
To … is associated with the group of poems Shelley dedicated to Jane Williams in 1822, and it remains among the most lastingly popular and frequently anthologised of English love poems. It was one of the first Shelley poems I encountered, and since this week’s feauture is publishing on Valentine’s Day, it seemed auspiciousto revisit a literary “old flame” and see if it still burns as brightly.
While many people have heard of the Buffalo Soldiers, most aren't aware of the crucial role they played in the history of America's National Parks. Activist Marcus Garvey once said, “A people without the knowledge of their past history, origin and culture is like a tree without roots.” It’s why Shelton Johnson, often called “the National Park Service’s best-known ranger,” has devoted his life to uncovering the hidden history of the Buffalo Soldiers.
