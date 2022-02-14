ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

Buffaloes Begin Three-Game Road Swing Tuesday

CUBuffs.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleABOUT THE BUFFALOES: Colorado is 15-9 overall and 7-7 in the Pac-12 Conference, picking up its second-straight win in come-from-behind fashion, 81-76 at home against Utah on Feb. 12. Colorado has bounced back from double-digit first half deficits in two of its last three wins. The Buffaloes were down...

cubuffs.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
texastech.com

Lady Raiders close out two-game road swing at OU

NORMAN, Okla. – The Texas Tech Lady Raiders close out a two-game road swing Wednesday night when they travel to Norman to face the No. 15 Oklahoma Sooners. Tech and OU are meeting for the first time since Jan. 2, the Lady Raiders opening game of Big 12 conference play.
NORMAN, OK
CUBuffs.com

Colorado-Oregon State Notes

Colorado’s 90 points are its most in a true road game since scoring 93 at Air Force on Nov. 24, 2018. It’s the most in a conference road game since scoring 91 in an overtime loss at Washington State on March, 7, 2015. It’s the most in regulation, in conference, since scoring 90 at Iowa State on Mar. 2, 2011 (L, 90-95) Colorado’s 26-point margin of victory was its largest in a road contest against any Pac-12 opponent.
BOULDER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boulder, CO
Basketball
Boulder, CO
Sports
Boulder, CO
College Sports
Local
Colorado College Sports
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Basketball
Local
Colorado Sports
City
Boulder, CO
State
Utah State
CUBuffs.com

Buffs 14th At Lamkin Invitational After First Round; Second Round Suspended Due To Darkness

RANCHO SANTE FE, Calif. – The University of Colorado women's golf team had a slow start on Monday, shooting a 314 in the first round at the Lamkin Invitational. The Buffaloes were 14th after the first 18 holes, one stroke behind California (313) and three from Kansas (311). With just a few holes left to play, officials suspended the second round due to darkness. A few teams were able to complete the second round, but most did not.
GOLF
CUBuffs.com

Colorado Finishes 13th At Lamkin Invitational

RANCHO SANTE FE, Calif. – The Colorado women's golf team moved up one spot on Tuesday to finish 13th at the Lamkin Invitational. The 14-team field hit the par 72, 6,329-yard The Farms Golf Club course early Tuesday morning in the drizzling rain to finish the second round, where the Buffaloes ended up carding a 312. Play continued as teams started the third round with temperatures in the mid-50's. Rain continued throughout play, but CU was able to card a 308 and move up a spot in the standings to finish 13th with a 934 (314-312-308).
GOLF
golobos.com

Strong Second Half Lifts Lobos to 75-66 Victory Over No. 22 Wyoming

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico men’s basketball team captured its first ranked win if the season with a 75-66 victory over No. 22 Wyoming on Tuesday night at The Pit. The Lobos (11-14, 3-8) used a strong second half to erase a seven-point deficit and snap the Cowboys’ (21-4, 10-2) six-game win streak.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Drew Peterson
Bronco Sports

Broncos Finish Runner-Up in Spring Opener

PALM DESERT, Calif. – Boise State women's golf finished runner-up at the Mountain Classic Match Play at the Classic Club, Feb. 14-15. The Blue and Orange garnered victories in its first two match-play rounds against Montana State (3.5-1.5) and Portland State (5-0) to earn a spot in Tuesday's championship match against Seattle.
PALM DESERT, CA
nbc16.com

Women's Basketball: Beavers defeat Ducks in rivalry rematch

EUGENE, Ore. — The No. 24 Oregon women saw Oregon State even the score in their rivalry series Sunday, as OSU bounced back from the Ducks' win in Corvallis on Friday with a 68-62 victory in Matthew Knight Arena. The Ducks rallied to tie the game in the third...
EUGENE, OR
denverpioneers.com

Pios Hit the Road for Utah Swing

DENVER – The University of Denver women's tennis team will open and close a two-match road swing this weekend when the Pioneers make a trip to the state of Utah this weekend to take on BYU (Feb. 18/10 a.m. MT) and Utah (Feb. 19/11 a.m. MT). Last Time Out:
DENVER, CO
iheart.com

CU Falls Short At #2 Stanford, 63-46

The Colorado Buffaloes gave it shot. But in the end, 2nd-ranked Stanford had too much in the second half and beat the Buffs, 63-46, at Maples Pavilion in Palo Alto, California. CU led, 30-29, at halftime. But then Stanford clamped down. The Cardinal held the Buffs to only five third...
STANFORD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oregon State#The Pac 12 Conference#Utes#Osu#Georgetown
CUBuffs.com

Hurta and Nichols Honored By Sportswomen of Colorado

DENVER — The Sportswomen of Colorado will honor Sage Hurta and Abby Nichols this March for their outstanding 2021 performances while representing the University of Colorado. Hurta earned her award as a member of the track and field team before turning professional in June. Nichols was selected for her performance as a member of the cross country team.
DENVER, CO
GoDucks.com

Big Men Energize Ducks In Win

EUGENE, Ore. — Will Richardson hit a corner three-pointer on a baseline out-of-bounds play with 1 minute to play Monday, and the Oregon men's basketball team survived a late flurry by Washington State to beat the Cougars in Matthew Knight Arena, 62-59. Down 39-35 early in the second half, the Ducks rallied into the lead and were pulling away when Richardson hit his three-pointer for a 62-53 lead. Oregon turned it over twice and missed two free throws in the final minute, allowing WSU to close within three and get two late attempts at a game-tying three-pointer in the final seconds — both of which missed.
EUGENE, OR
CalSportsReport

Cal Basketball Takes Aim at Visiting Colorado and a Third Straight Victory

CAL STORYLINES: Following a 10-game losing streak, the Bears are coming off a sweep of two games in Oregon, marking the first time they’ve won consecutive conference games since the 2019-20 season and the first time they’ve done it on the road since taking two in Washington during the 2015-16 season. Cal had not swept the Oregon schools on the road since 2013-14 . . . The Bears tightened their defense in Oregon, allowing just 62.5 points per game after allowing 77.5 the previous six games. The Beavers and Ducks made just 23.5 percent from the 3-point arc compared to 40 percent by the Bears’ six previous foes. . . . Cal had won nine straight home games before its recent skid, where the Bears dropped five in a row at Haas . . . Senior transfer Jordan Shepherd (14.6 points) scored a career-high 33 in the Saturday at Oregon. It was the most points scored by a Pac-12 player this season and the most by a Golden Bear since Don Coleman had 35 during the 2017-18 season . . . Sophomore guard Jalen Celestine (7.2 points) has ramped up his production, averaging 10.7 points and shooting 45 percent on 3’s the past six games . . . Junior center Lars Thiemann, who has started the past five games since Kelly suffered a season-ending ankle injury, is producing 7.0 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 55 percent from the field in those games.
BERKELEY, CA
iheart.com

Walker Leads Buffs To Road Win Over Oregon St., 90-64

The records showed the Colorado Buffaloes were the better basketball team. CU went into Corvallis and beat down the Oregon St. Beavers, 90-64. Buffs sophomore Jabari Walker continued his good play of late. He earned his fourth straight double-double and 13th overall this year. He tied his career-high with 24 points and added a career-best 15 rebounds. Walker was 6-12 from the field and made all 10 of his free throw attempts.
CORVALLIS, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

Herd of Buffs sophomores blow through Beavers

Colorado started a three-game road trip by winning their third straight Tuesday night, thanks to a bunch of triples. Jabari Walker recorded another double-double, his fourth straight and Pac-12 best 13th and Luke O’Brien notched a career-high as the Buffaloes went wire-to-wire in beating the Beavers 90-64. Walker tied...
BOULDER, CO
Wyoming Tribune-Eagle

Lobos’ late-game surge snaps UW’s six-game winning streak

LARAMIE – Given an opportunity to create some separation atop the Mountain West standings, the University of Wyoming couldn’t capitalize Tuesday night at New Mexico. The No. 22-ranked Cowboys led by as much as seven points with 15 minutes, 30 seconds remaining, but the Lobos out-scored them by 16 the rest of the way to secure a 75-66 victory and snap UW’s six-game winning streak.
LARAMIE, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy