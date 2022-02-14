ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gold, dollar act as safe-haven assets as tensions continue between Russia-Ukraine

By Gary Wagner
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAs geopolitical tensions continue to rise on the border of Russia and Ukraine, both gold and the U.S. dollar are truly acting as safe-haven assets. Currently, there has not been a diplomatic solution to the geopolitical tensions as Russia continues to move troops and equipment to the border of Ukraine and...

theedgemarkets.com

Gold prices hit eight-month high as Russia-Ukraine tensions mount

BENGALURU (Feb 15): Gold prices climbed to an eight-month high on Tuesday, as heightened tensions between Russia and the West over Ukraine prompted investors to shun riskier assets and opt for safe-haven bullion. Spot gold was up 0.3% at US$1,876.71 per ounce, as of 0350 GMT, after hitting its highest...
Fortune

Ukraine’s execs say even without an invasion, Russia may have already damaged their businesses for years

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Less than three weeks ago, Ukrainian executive Anatoliy Amelin stocked up on ammunition in the eastern city of Dnipro, 150 miles from the Russian border, bracing himself for war to erupt at any moment. Amelin, a seasoned military officer who is also strategy chief for the Ukrainian titanium company TitanEra, told Fortune he and other businesspeople were ready to race to the front line to fight the Russians, the moment the invasion occurred.
forexlive.com

Oil slumps by over 3% on the day on hopes of Russia de-escalation

That is down from a high of just above $95 from earlier in Asia Pacific trading. The latest downside shove came after the headlines here, with Russia reportedly saying that they are pulling back military troops as some drills have been completed. The low yesterday for oil came at $92.07-13...
Copper edges higher as Russian troops return to base

LONDON, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Copper prices ticked higher on Tuesday after Russia returned some troops to base after exercises near Ukraine, easing fears about a potential invasion and boosting financial markets. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) rose 0.5% to $9,965 a tonne by 1700 GMT after...
Gold retraces slightly as tensions calm

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold has had a decent run in the past few sessions as geopolitical issues between...
MarketWatch

Russia’s top diplomat says talks should continue because U.S. has offered missile deployment limits

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s top diplomat advised President Vladimir Putin on Monday to continue talks with the West on Russian security demands amid tensions over Ukraine. The statement by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov appeared to signal the Kremlin’s intention to stay on a diplomatic path even though the U.S. has warned that Moscow could invade Ukraine at any moment.
WHIO Dayton

Markets point sharply higher on Russia-Ukraine optimism

NEW YORK — (AP) — U.S. markets headed for a sharply higher open Tuesday after Russia said that some troops would be returning to military bases, though it didn't specifically say the troops pulling back were part of those amassed on Ukraine's border. Investors viewed Russia's muddled announcement...
WEKU

President Biden will address Russia and Ukraine tensions

President Biden will give remarks on Russia and Ukraine on Tuesday afternoon, the White House said. "He will reiterate that the United States remains open to high-level diplomacy in close coordination with our allies, building on the multiple diplomatic off-ramps we and our allies and partners have offered Russia in recent months. The United States continues to believe diplomacy and de-escalation are the best path forward, but is prepared for every scenario," the White House said in a statement.
International Business Times

Oil Eases As Ukraine Hints At Concessions To Russia

Oil eased on Monday from its highest in more than seven years as Ukraine hinted at possible concessions to Russia that could alleviate tensions between the two countries that Western governments say are on the brink of war. Brent crude was down 60 cents, or 0.6%, at $93.84 a barrel...
Reuters

Most Gulf bourses rise on signs of easing Russia-Ukraine tensions

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Most stock markets in the Gulf ended higher on Tuesday, with the Saudi index leading gains, as investors took confidence from Russia saying that some of its troops were returning to their bases. Russia said on Tuesday some of its military units were returning to their...
MarketWatch

Stocks end sharply higher as Ukraine tensions show tentative signs of easing

Stocks finished sharply higher Tuesday, with major indexes snapping a three-day losing streak, as Russia said it was pulling back some troops from the border with Ukraine after concluding military exercises. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose around 422 points, or 1.2%, to finish near 34,988, according to preliminary figures, while the S&P 500 gained around 69 points, or 1.6%, to close near 4,471. The Nasdaq Composite jumped nearly 350 points, or 2.5%, ending near 14,140. Worries over a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine had dogged equities in recent sessions. Analysts said it was too soon to sound the all-clear signal on Ukraine. Speaking at the White House, President Joe Biden said that the U.S. had not verified that Russian units had returned home. An invasion remains "distinctly possible," the president said.
DailyFx

Gold Price (XAU/USD) Rallies as Russia-Ukraine Tensions Increase

Safe haven flows override concerns of higher rates. A sharp increase in retail net-shorts over the week. Fears that Russia could invade Ukraine imminently have driven safe-haven flows into gold, pushing the price of the precious metal back to levels last seen in late November. Friday’s $40 rally saw gold hit $1,865/oz. before edging marginally lower as UK intelligence warned that Russia could invade Ukraine ‘at any time’, while US President Joe Biden warned Russia that the US would react swiftly if Russia entered Ukraine. As conditions worsen, gold continues to pick up a strong risk-off bid and this is likely to remain the case for the foreseeable future.
newsy.com

U.S. Sends More Aid To Ukraine Amid Tensions With Russia

Two plane-loads of U.S. military assistance arrived in Kyiv Sunday to boost Ukraine's defenses. Officials say the shipment includes ammunition and shoulder-fired grenade launchers. "Ukraine needs the necessary military weapons to defend itself," said Andrew Futey, president of the Ukrainian Congress Committee of America. The U.S. and NATO allies are...
Reuters

FOREX-Euro bruised by Ukraine tensions, Fed hike talk

HONG KONG, Feb 15 (Reuters) - The euro edged up a little in Asian trading, but was still nursing bruises after two sessions of sharp losses as tensions in Eastern Europe pushed demand for the dollar and the safe-haven yen. Central bank policy was also top of mind for investors...
