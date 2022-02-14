The Top National Parks for Spring Break

California's geographical diversity is by far its greatest asset. It's rare that in one state you can hit up the beach, hike mountains, explore dense forests and wander through the desert. But in California, it's all possible. And often, you don't have to travel far to get from one landscape to the next. The Golden State has the most national parks of any state in the U.S. and that doesn't include its numerous other National Park Service-designated sites and monuments. To help you pick the best places to visit, U.S. News rounded up California's top national parks and sites most worthy of a trip or detour. (Note: Some of the following destinations may be affected by the coronavirus outbreak. New policies may be in place, including capacity restrictions, reservation requirements or mask mandates. Check with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the U.S. Department of State and local tourism boards before traveling.)

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO