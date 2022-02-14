ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports Broadcasts Week of February 14th

 1 day ago

Wed Feb. 16 – Minnesota West women’s/men’s basketball vs. Ridgewater, 5:30 and 7:30p on FM 104.3 The Bridge. Thur Feb 17 At 6:30p Its U of M Womans basketball! The Gophers and Rutgers on KWOA The Fan. Fri Feb 18...

perhamfocus.com

Boys hockey: Detroit Lakes ties Red Lake Falls in Section 8A matchup

RED LAKE FALLS – A late third-period goal led to the first tie of the Detroit Lakes boys hockey season. Detroit Lakes (17-4-1) and Red Lake Falls (15-6-1) were knotted at 3-3 after 59 minutes of play on Saturday. Trailing 3-2, the Eagles tied the game with 1:15 left on Evan Girdler’s 30th goal of the season. Brock Seger and Blaine Schmitz.
Brew Hoop

Monday Morning Media Roundup: February 14th, 2022

The basketball gods work in mysterious ways. None more mysterious than how quickly Milwaukee’s depth concerns shifted from the big body portion of the roster to the small fast guy portion. I’m sure They got a nice chuckle out of the new conundrum. As was the case with...
NBA
Brookings Register

Rangers varsity teams post three wins over the weekend

The Brookings Rangers boys’ and girls’ varsity hockey teams each won games over the weekend. The boys hammered Huron, 12-0, on Saturday in Huron, while the girls scored a 5-2 win over Watertown on Friday night in Brookings, then a 7-1 win on Saturday in Huron.
BROOKINGS, SD
csuvikings.com

Viking Sports Weekly (February 14)

A look at what's happening in Cleveland State Athletics…. -The Vikings (17-6, 13-3) are in the midst of one of their busiest stretches of the season, as they will have three games this week. -Cleveland State will open the week at Purdue Fort Wayne on Monday, February 14, before traveling...
CLEVELAND, OH
news8000.com

Schmitz, Burns lead G-E-T to Coulee win

Cody Schmitz and Jackson Burns each scored more than 20 points Tuesday night in G-E-T boys basketball’s 70-60 home win over Westby. Schmitz led all scorers with 26 points, while Burns scored 23. Westby’s Hudson Lipski led the Norsemen with 21 points. With the win, G-E-T leapfrogs Westby...
WESTBY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

SportScene 13 for Tuesday, February 15th

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Playoff boys hockey action as Chippewa Falls hosts Ashland. In boys basketball, a rivalry matchup as Regis hosts McDonell. Plus, Menomonie looks for their 1st Big Rivers title in girls basketball as they host Eau Claire Memorial.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
cbs3duluth.com

Superior opts to jump to D1 for WIAA boys hockey playoffs

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3) - After two years of competing at the division two level in the WIAA boys hockey playoffs, Superior is making the jump to division one. The Spartans have been playing in division two since the WIAA split into two divisions back in 2019. Their enrollment placed them in division two, despite head coach Jason Kalin’s wishes to bump up to the top level.
SUPERIOR, WI
WJON

8th Grader Becomes Fastest to 1,000 Points in MN Girls Basketball

CROSBY-IRONTON -- An eighth-grader from Crosby-Ironton has made Minnesota girls basketball history by becoming the fastest player to reach the 1000-point milestone. The Minnesota State High School League says on February 8th Tori Oehrlein scored 43 points in a 69-24 win over Aitkin. It took her just 40 games to...
CROSBY, MN
greenbayphoenix.com

Young Leads Phoenix at CCSA Championships

ISHPEMING, Mich. – The Green Bay Nordic Ski team came out swinging at the NMU Conference Championships in Ishpeming, Mich. this weekend. It was another cold weekend, requiring delays in order to race at a temperature above 0 degrees Fahrenheit. On Saturday, the men skied their first 20k Skate...
ISHPEMING, MI
FOX 21 Online

UW-Superior Women’s Hockey Shut Out at Home by UW-Eau Claire

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The UW-Superior women’s hockey team couldn’t find the back of the net on Sunday night as No. 5 UW-Eau Claire got the 4-0 win for their second shutout over the Yellowjackets this week. It was the third game in as many days and fourth...
SUPERIOR, WI
kroxam.com

CROOKSTON AND EAST GRAND FORKS GIRLS HOCKEY MEET FOR THE FOURTH TIME

The Crookston Pirates and East Grand Forks Green Wave Girl’s Hockey teams have met three times during the regular season. That wasn’t enough for them, they are going to meet one more time and it’s in the Section 8A Tournament semi-finals tonight AT East Grand Forks for the THIRD time! The two teams played on December 21 with East Grand Forks winning at home 4-3, then they met January 28 in East Grand Forks with the Pirates winning 3-1 and six days ago they met in Crookston and they skated to a 2-2 overtime tie!!! So they are 1-1-1 against each other and the biggest stage so far will decide who wins the rivalry and moves on to the Section 8A Championship on Thursday in East Grand Forks. Game time tonight is about 8:00 PM and will follow the other semi-final between Warroad and Thief River Falls which starts at 6:00 PM with all the games at the East Grand Forks Civic Center. The Crookston/East Grand Forks will be on KROX RADIO starting with the Riverview Health pre-game show at 7:20 PM and also the internet by going to the LISTEN LIVE link at the top of this page. The game will also be VIDEO STREAMED LIVE on kroxam.com.
CROOKSTON, MN
Journal

Luverne shocks New Ulm in Section 3A title game

NEW ULM — The old adage in sports is that it’s tough to beat the same team three times in one season. Prior to Tuesday night’s Section 3A girls’ hockey championship game, New Ulm had beaten Luverne twice this season. And neither of those games were even close.
NEW ULM, MN
Mining Journal

Northern Michigan University Wildcats are big victors: Skiers Merli Richter, Kjetil Baanerud win at Al Quaal Recreation Area in Ishpeming in Central Collegiate Ski Association Championships

ISHPEMING — The Northern Michigan University nordic ski teams used home-course advantage to its best at the Al Quaal Recreation Area over the weekend in the Central Collegiate Ski Association Championships on Saturday and Sunday. The Wildcats won three of the four races over the two days as 27...
ISHPEMING, MI
SignalsAZ

Prescott High Sports Recap – February 14th

Prescott High School Boy’s Basketball play state on Feb 15th. Girl’s Basketball lost its final game of the season. Boy’s and Girl’s Soccer lost in their first State games. Basketball. The Boy’s basketball team played and won a game against Thunderbird High on February 10th (80-70)...
PRESCOTT, AZ
Sentinel

New Ulm Area zips Fairmont Area in Section 3A hockey semifinal

NEW ULM — Every time the No. 1-seeded New Ulm Area girls hockey team produced a goal during Saturday’s sectional semifinal against No. 5-seeded Fairmont Area, Eagles senior forward Julia Helget played a significant role behind each one. Helget erupted for a game-best five-point performance, including two goals...
NEW ULM, MN

