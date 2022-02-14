Music Cycle Updated, Part 1

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleBeginning Year Three of the Doldrums In 2022, We Need To Change Our Ways Of Finding New Hits. As we’re a month and a half into a new year, and especially if you're in Top 40 radio, you don't need to be told that we're in the second year of Doldrums...

Billboard

5 Uplifting Moments in Latin Music This Week (February 12)

From career milestones and new music releases to major announcements and more, Billboard. Rauw Alejandro is set to make his acting debut as he joins season 2 of Netflix’s Sky Rojo. The first photos of him on set, alongside Argentine songstress Lali Esposito, were also shared on social media giving him a warm welcome. It’s unclear what role the “Todo De Ti” singer will take on, but according to the series’ official synopsis, Sky Rojo follows “a fatal turn of events as a brothel sends three women haunted by their pasts on a wild run from their pimp and his henchmen.”
947wls.com

Queen was the Most-Played Rock Band on the Radio around the World in 2021

Queen was the most-played rock band on the radio last year around the whole world. But across all genres, they placed fourth according to the analytics service Viberate. The top three were Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa, and The Weeknd. Out of over 24,000 radio stations in 150 different countries, pop music was the most popular genre with 141 million plays, and rock came in second with 79.7 million plays.
allaccess.com

Noah Schnacky

Have an opinion? Add your comment below. Big Machine Records' Noah Schnacky released his new album, “Thoughtfully Reckless,” today (2/11). Schnacky co-wrote 11 of the 12 tracks on the album, including a collaboration with Jimmie Allen, titled “Don’t You Wanna Know.” Schnacky will host a livestream on TalkShopLive at the Grand Ole Opry tonight (2/11) at 7:30p (CT) to promote “Thoughtfully Reckless,” and fans will be able to talk with him and get access to exclusive signed copies of the album.
allaccess.com

Charlie Puth

Have an opinion? Add your comment below. At only 30 years old, Charlie Puth has proven to be one of the industry’s most consistent hitmakers and sought-after collaborators. His early exposure came through the viral success of his songs uploaded to YouTube. His debut single for Atlantic Records was...
The Hollywood Reporter

Billboard Partners With Twitter to Livestream the Women in Music Awards

Billboard announced Monday that it is partnering exclusively with Twitter to livestream its 2022 Women in Music Awards. The event will return in-person for the first time in two years, after going virtual due to the pandemic. The awards show will take place at the YouTube Theater at Hollywood Park in Los Angeles on March 2.More from The Hollywood ReporterChloe x Halle, Cardi B, Dua Lipa Talk Injustice and "How Far We Still Have to Go" at Billboard Women in Music AwardsBillie Eilish Named Billboard's 2019 Woman of the YearTaylor Swift to Receive First-Ever Woman of the Decade Honor at Billboard's...
The Hollywood Reporter

Billboard Music Awards Set for Live Broadcast on NBC in May

The 2022 Billboard Music Awards are set to air live on NBC from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on May 15. A host and performers for the event, which celebrates music’s greatest achievements, will be announced in coming weeks. Honorees will be determined by their performance on the Billboard charts, while nominees and winners are based on key fan interactions with music including streaming, album, digital sales, radio airplay, touring and more.More from The Hollywood ReporterHollywood Welcomes Return of Red Carpets as Pandemic Restrictions EasePink Wore Her Own Alexander McQueen Dress to Accept Her Billboard Icon AwardBillboard Music...
Distractify

These Celebrities Are Part of the New 'The Color Purple' Musical Film

‘What’s old can always become new again” is the one quote that holds major weight these days. The Tony Award–winning musical The Color Purple, based on the movie of the same name, is being adapted into a musical film. Stemming from the 1982 Pulitzer Prize–winning novel by Alice Walker, the story shines a light on Celie, an abused African American woman who sets out on a journey of empowerment in the early 20th century.
Attack Magazine

“I Removed My Music From Spotify”- Why Artists Are Stepping Away Part 2

It’s quite clear that if you can’t earn a living from Spotify, artists won’t bother making records. They’ll all just make podcasts, instead. But then, not everyone would want to do that. In the second part of our three-part feature, we talk to Steve Albini and MIRI on why artists are removing their music from Spotify.
allaccess.com

John Mayer Halts Concert To Aid Audience Member

The NEW YORK POST’s PAGE SIX reports that JOHN MAYER halted his recent SIRIUSXM Small Stage Series show to tend to a woman in the audience who was possibly unconscious. Midway through “Slow Dancing In A Burning Room,” MAYER stopped playing and addressed the audience to see if the woman was okay, saying “Give me a thumbs up if they’re alert, I’m going to step off the stage for a moment,” The woman was safely escorted out in a wheelchair by officials.
allaccess.com

Tate McRae

Have an opinion? Add your comment below. Calgary native singer/songwriter/dancer Tate McRae has over 3.2 billion career streams, over 700 million video views, a #1 Top 40 hit and multiple #1 dance hits. She was listed on Forbes 30 Under 30 List for 2021 as the youngest musician on the list. She was also named one of YouTube’s Artist on the Rise, and MTV’s Push Artist for July 2020. Most recently she was nominated for a People’s Choice Awards for The New Artist of 2021 and three 2022 iHeart Radio Music Awards. Tate’s #1 multiplatinum-selling single, “you broke me first” has over 1.4 billion streams worldwide. Tate has collaborated with Khalid on their track “working,” DJ Regard & Troye Sivan’s on their #1 Dance hit “You,” blackbear’s “u love u” and Jeremy Zucker on her single “that way.” She capped off 2021 with the release of “feel like shit” which currently has nearly 90 million streams worldwide. She’s released two EP’s ALL THE THINGS I NEVER SAID and TOO YOUNG TO BE SAD EP and spent 2022 touring festivals including Lollapalooza, Firefly Music Festival, Governor’s Ball, Austin City Limits, iHeart Radio’s Jingle Ball tour and more.
cityweekly.net

Music Update Feb. 8: Dark Star Orchestra

As the Grateful Dead-centric Dark Star Orchestra arrives in Salt Lake City for an 8 p.m. gig at the. Commonwealth Room this evening, it’ll do so having played with giants of the genre this past. weekend in San Francisco. On the first of two evenings at the Warfield Theatre,...
allaccess.com

Jimmie Allen

Have an opinion? Add your comment below. Stoney Creek Records artist and ABC’s “American Idol” alumni Jimmie Allen will join Bebe Rexha at Disney’s Aulani resort in Hawaii as guest mentors for the 20th season of the show, which premieres on Sunday, February 26th. Allen shared the news on Twitter, writing, “I’ll be a guest mentor on @AmericanIdol for the iconic 20th season! Tune in and catch me at @DisneyAulani. Hope y’all are as pumped as I am for this year’s talent.” The show also shared the news in a Tweet, referencing an Allen song title by writing that he's there "making sure our contestants get their best shot!"
allaccess.com

Americana Music Association Hires Craig Shelburne To Produce AmericanaFest

The AMERICANA MUIC ASSOCIATION (AMA) has hired veteran NASHVILLE journalist CRAIG SHELBURNE as Festival Producer for AMERICANAFEST, the association’s annual festival and conference, which is scheduled for SEPTEMBER 13th-17th in NASHVILLE. In his new role, SHELBURNE will be responsible for producing the nighttime music showcases during the festival portion of the event, reporting to AMA Exec. Dir. JED HILLY.
Variety

Music Industry Moves: The Oriel Company Opens Nashville Office, Signs on Stagecoach Festival

Click here to read the full article. The Oriel Company, the “integrated communications collective” founded in 2020, has announced the opening of its new Nashville office. The company has named media vet Charlotte Burke Bass, founder of Beeline Agency and formerly with Big Machine Records and ID PR, as vice president of operations Nashville, who will run the office and oversee a staff and media campaigns for the roster. With several clients enjoying success in the realm of country music since the company’s was founded, the Oriel has also announced that it will be representing Stagecoach, the country music festival presented...
Ultimate Classic Rock

March 2022 New Music Releases

Guitarists who rose to fame with the Rolling Stones and Tom Petty will make some solo noise in March. There's also live stuff on the way from Kiss and Frank Zappa. Marillion will unveil An Hour Before It's Dark, their follow-up to 2016's Fuck Everyone and Run (F E A R), along with an accompanying documentary. Bryan Adams spent much of lockdown writing material for what became So Happy It Hurts, his 15th album. Ghost are back with Impera, their first LP since 2018's Prequelle.
