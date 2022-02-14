Music Cycle Updated, Part 1

Have an opinion? Add your comment below. Calgary native singer/songwriter/dancer Tate McRae has over 3.2 billion career streams, over 700 million video views, a #1 Top 40 hit and multiple #1 dance hits. She was listed on Forbes 30 Under 30 List for 2021 as the youngest musician on the list. She was also named one of YouTube’s Artist on the Rise, and MTV’s Push Artist for July 2020. Most recently she was nominated for a People’s Choice Awards for The New Artist of 2021 and three 2022 iHeart Radio Music Awards. Tate’s #1 multiplatinum-selling single, “you broke me first” has over 1.4 billion streams worldwide. Tate has collaborated with Khalid on their track “working,” DJ Regard & Troye Sivan’s on their #1 Dance hit “You,” blackbear’s “u love u” and Jeremy Zucker on her single “that way.” She capped off 2021 with the release of “feel like shit” which currently has nearly 90 million streams worldwide. She’s released two EP’s ALL THE THINGS I NEVER SAID and TOO YOUNG TO BE SAD EP and spent 2022 touring festivals including Lollapalooza, Firefly Music Festival, Governor’s Ball, Austin City Limits, iHeart Radio’s Jingle Ball tour and more.

