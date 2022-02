Instructors might take it for granted that their students are familiar with central conceptual and critical thinking elements of the research process. A new video series from Kevin Klipfel, instructional design and assessment librarian for the USC Libraries, and Cory Nelson, associate professor of writing at the USC Writing Center, introduces students to those skills. Taking what their creators call a "learner-centered approach," the videos are designed to be used either directly by students or by classroom instructors.

