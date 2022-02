Emma Jane Childress, age 76, of Tecumseh, passed away January 24, 2022 at ProMedica Hickman Hospital due to COVID complications. Emma was born February 3, 1945 in Buchanan County, Va., the daughter of Bill and Mary (Mullins) Rife. On May 27, 1963, she married Estil D. Childress in Elizabeth City, N.C. and he preceded her in death on March 20, 2010.

