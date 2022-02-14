ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Susan Lucci undergoes emergency heart surgery

By Celebretainment
Susan Lucci has had to have emergency heart surgery.

Soap Opera Digest

AMC Alum Susan Lucci Reveals Health Scare

Susan Lucci (ex-Erica, ALL MY CHILDREN) appeared on GOOD MORNING AMERICA and revealed that she recently underwent an emergency heart procedure after experiencing shortness of breath and discomfort in her ribcage and back. At the hospital, tests revealed that the actress had significant blockage in one of her arteries due to plaque build-up, which required a stent placement surgery. This was not the first cardiac scare Lucci has survived; she suffered a near-fatal heart attack three years ago. Check out Lucci’s GMA interview here.
