Bianca Del Rio Chooses Between Leading Lady Roles in Would You Rather

Broadway.com
 2 days ago

Miss Hannigan or Mrs. Lovett? Dolly Levi or...

Broadway.com

Catch Up with Bianca Del Rio, Preston Mui & More on The Broadway Show

Bianca Del Rio on "The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal" Broadway is back, and with it comes The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal. Before The Broadway Show airs nationwide this weekend, we're offering a first look at the episode. Hosted by Emmy-winning anchor Fadal, this episode will air in New York City on February 13 at 6:30PM ET on WPIX. Be on the lookout for The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station.
Broadway.com

Celebrate Opening Night of The Music Man with Photos of Hugh Jackman, Sutton Foster & More

Get all 76 trombones ready! The Music Man officially opens at Broadway’s Winter Garden Theatre on February 10, and Broadway.com has your first look at the eagerly anticipated revival. These photos are stacked with Tony winners, including Hugh Jackman, Sutton Foster, Marie Mullen, Jayne Houdyshell, Shuler Hensley and Jefferson Mays. Take a look!
Broadway.com

Hear from Hugh Jackman, Sutton Foster, Norm Lewis & More on The Broadway Show

Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek, Sutton Foster & Hugh Jackman on "The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal" Before The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal airs nationwide this weekend, we're offering a first look at the episode. Hosted by Emmy-winning anchor Fadal, this episode will air in New York City on February 20 at 6:30PM ET on WPIX. Be on the lookout for The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station.
Rupaul
Levi
Bianca Del Rio
Broadway.com

Revisit Jenn Colella's Broadway Resume with Come From Away, Chaplin, If/Then & More

Jenn Colella in "Chaplin," "If/Then,' "Urban Cowboy," "High Fidelity" and "Come From Away." (Photos: Matthew Murphy, Joan Marcus; Illustration by Ryan Casey for Broadway.com) Jenn Colella is known for her Tony-nominated performance in Come From Away, which she reprised for Apple TV+'s film adaptation. Prior to performing the show-stopping number "Me and the Sky" as Captain Beverly Bass, Colella was seen in a bevy of Broadway musicals. She made her Broadway debut in 2003, starring in Urban Cowboy, based on the 1980 film of the same name. In 2006, Colella took on the role of Laura in High Fidelity, another musical based on a movie of the same name. In 2012 she took on the role of Hedda Hopper in Chaplin. Colella went on to appear in If/Then in 2014 in a starry cast led by Idina Menzel, and she then began her journey with Come From Away, which resulted in her first Tony nomination and longest stint on Broadway. Here, she chats with Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek about her career while visiting her former theater homes.
Broadway.com

See The Broadway Show Hit the Red Carpet with Hugh Jackman & More on Opening Night of The Music Man

Hugh Jackman & Sutton Foster in Broadway's "The Music Man" Ready for a Broadway treat with a capital "T?" The next episode of The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal, airing nationwide this weekend, takes a look at the starry opening night of The Music Man. Join Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek as he catches up with Hugh Jackman, Sutton Foster and more.
Broadway.com

Cast Set for the Upcoming Six National Tour

Khaila Wilcoxon, Storm Lever, Jasmine Forsberg, Olivia Donalson, Didi Romero and Gabriela Carrillo. (Photos: c/o Boneau/Bryan-Brown) The queens are coming to a city near you! Casting has been announced for the upcoming national touring production of Six. The tour will kick-off with a return engagement at Broadway In Chicago’s CIBC Theatre beginning on March 29.
Broadway.com

Listen to Rom-Com Tunes for Valentine's Day on Elaine Paige on Sunday

Olivier-winning actress Elaine Paige is giving Broadway.com listeners a chance to hear her BBC Radio 2 show Elaine Paige on Sunday. On this week's episode, Paige is getting ready for Valentine's Day by playing romantic songs. Listen for the perfect music for your Sunday, and be sure to catch the full episode by clicking the link below!
Broadway.com

Lana Gordon to Take Over as Persephone in Hadestown on Broadway

Lana Gordon will have a suitcase full of summertime as she takes over the role of Persephone in Hadestown on Broadway. Gordon, who has been the alternate for the role since October, will fully take on the part beginning on February 22. Original Tony-nominated cast member Amber Gray will play her final performance on February 19.
Broadway.com

New Musical Paradise Square Announces Full Broadway Cast

Jacobi Hall, Chloe Davis, Kayla Pecchioni, Dwayne Clark, Hailee Kaleem Wright, Jay McKenzie, Jamal Christopher Douglas, Karen Burthwright, Sidney Dupont and Joshua Keith in the Chicago production of "Paradise Square" The new musical Paradise Square, which recently concluded its pre-Broadway run at Chicago's James M. Nederlander Theatre, has announced its...
Broadway.com

Tina: The Tina Turner Musical to Embark on National Tour in the Fall

This news is simply the best! Tina: The Tina Turner Musical is heading out on a North American tour. The multi-year touring production will launch at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island in the fall of 2022. The tour is set to play to more than 40 cities in its first year, including a two-week run at the Orpheum Theatre in Minneapolis beginning on March 1, 2023. Casting and dates will be announced soon.
