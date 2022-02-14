Bianca Del Rio Chooses Between Leading Lady Roles in Would You Rather

Jenn Colella in "Chaplin," "If/Then,' "Urban Cowboy," "High Fidelity" and "Come From Away." (Photos: Matthew Murphy, Joan Marcus; Illustration by Ryan Casey for Broadway.com) Jenn Colella is known for her Tony-nominated performance in Come From Away, which she reprised for Apple TV+'s film adaptation. Prior to performing the show-stopping number "Me and the Sky" as Captain Beverly Bass, Colella was seen in a bevy of Broadway musicals. She made her Broadway debut in 2003, starring in Urban Cowboy, based on the 1980 film of the same name. In 2006, Colella took on the role of Laura in High Fidelity, another musical based on a movie of the same name. In 2012 she took on the role of Hedda Hopper in Chaplin. Colella went on to appear in If/Then in 2014 in a starry cast led by Idina Menzel, and she then began her journey with Come From Away, which resulted in her first Tony nomination and longest stint on Broadway. Here, she chats with Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek about her career while visiting her former theater homes.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 6 DAYS AGO