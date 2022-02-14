Remdesivir for Early COVID-19 Treatment in the Outpatient Setting

HARRISBURG – The PA House Health Committee advanced a bill by Rep. Dawn Keefer of York & Cumberland Counties to allow for prescribing and dispensing drugs approved by the FDA for off-label use to treat coronavirus infections. Keefer said these drugs have been approved by the FDA and, in some cases, are already being successfully used to treat COVID-19. House Bill 1741 would allow prescribers to prescribe and allow a pharmacist to dispense a therapeutic drug approved by the FDA without the threat of punitive action from the state, so long as it is in accordance with a prescription drug order and with the patient’s consent. It would also allow for healthcare professionals to utilize FDA-approved, repurposed drugs for preventative and early-stage outpatient treatment, as well as hospital inpatient treatment, to meet needs of a patient infected with COVID-19. Physicians and pharmacists are being threatened and investigated by the state for merely treating COVID-19. The bill puts a stop to such punitive action. House Bill 1741 now goes to the full House for consideration.

YORK, PA ・ 8 DAYS AGO