ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Remdesivir for Early COVID-19 Treatment in the Outpatient Setting

By John Parkinson
contagionlive.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleData shown in the Pinetree clinical trial and being presented with 2 posters at CROI demonstrate both benefits and safety in preventing progression to more severe disease. Since the beginning of the pandemic, clinicians have been looking for therapies to help those with mild COVID-19 from progressing to more severe disease...

www.contagionlive.com

Comments / 5

Related
Medscape News

New Symptoms and Conditions Rise Sharply After COVID-19 Hospitalization

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. A new study provides more evidence of a possible link between severe COVID-19 and subsequent diagnosis of type 2 diabetes. More than 7% of COVID-positive hospitalized adult patients were diagnosed with the condition within a few months compared with just 1.7% of nonhospitalized COVID-positive patients. Among hospitalized and ventilated COVID-positive patients, the rate was nearly 17%.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Union Democrat

Mayo Clinic Q and A: COVID-19 treatment options

DEAR MAYO CLINIC: My cousin was diagnosed with COVID-19 last summer and received monoclonal antibody therapy. Another one of my cousins recently was diagnosed with COVID-19 but did not get that treatment. What treatments for COVID-19 are available?. ANSWER: As COVID-19 continues to evolve and mutate, so do treatment options....
PUBLIC HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

The cost of COVID-19 treatment, vaccinations by the numbers

The COVID-19 pandemic has been an expensive endeavor in the U.S. when it comes to providing treatment in hospitals and ramping up vaccinations. Here are six things to know about the cost of COVID-19 treatment and vaccinations, as reported on by Becker's. 1. The median total cost of treatment for...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Gottlieb
owensborohealth.org

COVID-19 Update: Treatments Available

This graphic illustrates the number of COVID-19-positive patients in Owensboro Health hospitals as of 8 a.m. today. Numbers from the infographic are listed as live text below. (Updated as of February 7, 2022) Totals of all Owensboro Health Hospitals:. Critical Care: 9. Intubated: 2. Total Hospitalized: 57. Peak: 85. Owensboro...
OWENSBORO, KY
fox2detroit.com

How to get COVID-19 treatment in Michigan

DETROIT (FOX 2) - We're two years into the global COVID-19 pandemic and scientists and researchers have developed new vaccines to offer protection against COVID-19 and also oral medications to treat the virus. Now the state of Michigan is urging everyone who has tested positive to talk to their doctors, if necessary.
MICHIGAN STATE
wdac.com

Keefer Bill Increases Access To COVID-19 Treatments

HARRISBURG – The PA House Health Committee advanced a bill by Rep. Dawn Keefer of York & Cumberland Counties to allow for prescribing and dispensing drugs approved by the FDA for off-label use to treat coronavirus infections. Keefer said these drugs have been approved by the FDA and, in some cases, are already being successfully used to treat COVID-19. House Bill 1741 would allow prescribers to prescribe and allow a pharmacist to dispense a therapeutic drug approved by the FDA without the threat of punitive action from the state, so long as it is in accordance with a prescription drug order and with the patient’s consent. It would also allow for healthcare professionals to utilize FDA-approved, repurposed drugs for preventative and early-stage outpatient treatment, as well as hospital inpatient treatment, to meet needs of a patient infected with COVID-19. Physicians and pharmacists are being threatened and investigated by the state for merely treating COVID-19. The bill puts a stop to such punitive action. House Bill 1741 now goes to the full House for consideration.
YORK, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Outpatient#Pinetree#Croi#Facc#Baylor Heart#Vascular Hospital
southcarolinapublicradio.org

Update on outpatient therapies for COVID-19

This week Bobbi Conner talks with Dr. Taylor Morrisette about outpatient therapies for COVID-19, currently in short supply. Dr. Morrisette is an Assistant Professor in Infectious Diseases within the College of Pharmacy and Clinical Pharmacy Specialist of Infectious Diseases at MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital. Transcript (PDF) available upon...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wglr.com

GOP bills aimed at unproven treatments for COVID-19

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Doctors and hospital leaders are pushing back against a package of Republican bills that seek to bar health care providers from withholding unproven treatments for COVID-19. The three bills released this week would prevent health systems and medical credentialing boards from disciplining doctors for ordering or advocating for therapies or medicine for patients that go against medical opinions held by their employers or regulators.
MADISON, WI
Dallas News

What treatments are approved for COVID-19, and how do I get them?

As the COVID-19 pandemic has worn on and researchers learn more about the disease, treatment options available to those with the virus have expanded. Although current COVID-19 treatments are for people who are at a higher risk of complications from the novel coronavirus, including older adults, they are still in short supply across the state.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Cosmos

Are COVID-19 treatments holding up against variants?

With the appearance of more virulent and more transmissible COVID variants, such as Delta and Omicron, the biggest concern has been that these variants would escape vaccine-induced immunity. We’ve discovered that immunity is somewhat reduced against both Delta and Omicron, but vaccines can still protect us from becoming severely ill and dying.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Dayton Daily News

New COVID-19 treatments in short supply

‘It is extremely promising, but extremely limited,’ say area doctors. There are new medications that can help sick and high risk people ward off a COVID-19 case from becoming severe. But for now, the drugs are still in short supply, which is hampering how much they have been used...
SPRINGFIELD, OH
International Business Times

S.Korea Turns To Self Treatment As Omicron Fuels Soaring COVID-19 Cases

South Korea launched a self-treatment scheme for patients with mild coronavirus symptoms in order to free up medical resources for more serious cases, as new infections hit a fresh high on Thursday due to the fast spreading Omicron variant. South Korea has largely been a COVID-19 mitigation success story, thanks...
PUBLIC HEALTH
rrobserver.com

NMDOH encourages oral COVID-19 treatment options

The New Mexico Department of Health encourages oral COVID-19 treatment options for those who are at high risk for developing severe symptoms of the virus, according to a press release from NMDOH. The release said COVID-19 can be very serious for people with health conditions, and there’s a limited window...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service

COVID-19 treatments no longer fully waived by private insurers

Consumers could be in for a surprise when they see their coronavirus-related medical bills. Some insurers are no longer covering the full cost for treatment of COVID-19. Early in the pandemic, cost-sharing, such as co-pays and payments for treatments not covered fully by insurance, were waived due to COVID-19. Now, with vaccination rates rising, private insurance companies are charging for services that were covered previously.
MILWAUKEE, WI
contagionlive.com

FDA Grants EUA to Lilly's Bebtelovimab to Treat Mild-to-Moderate COVID-19

This decision was based from the analysis of the company’s phase 2 BLAZE-4 trial. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has given Eli Lilly an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for its therapy, bebtelovimab, to treat patients with mild-to-moderate COVID-19. "With the emergence of variants such as Omicron, treatment options...
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy