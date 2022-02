Ailing (Eileen) Gu already has two medals from two women's freeski slopestyle events at Beijing 2022, but that doesn't mean the pressure is off for her third and final event. For the Chinese star, the halfpipe could be her most nervous competition at these Winter Olympics. Not because of her desire to add to the gold and silver she's already won, but because of someone special who will be watching.

