Florida rapper Kodak Black and three other people were shot outside of a Los Angeles club shortly before 3 am on Saturday. TMZ reported that Kodak, Lil Baby and Gunna were standing on the corner outside of The Nice Guy Club for Pre-Super Bowl weekend festivities. As the 24-year-old emcee took photos and smiled with fans, a fight broke out as the men laughed and joked, and the scene suddenly turned violent. Kodak reportedly swung on someone, and an unidentified man brandished a pistol, firing at least ten shots during the melee.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO