The W.I.A.A. State Girls Basketball Tournament field was set with seedings and pairings determined over the weekend. In Division 1, the Hortonville Polar Bears earned one of four number one seeds. Appleton East is the number two seed in that sectional. The other top seeds are Germantown with De Pere seeded third in that bracket, Brookfield East and Kettle Moraine.

1 DAY AGO