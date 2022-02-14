Daily COVID-19 Cases Under 3,000 For Seventh Straight Day

Daily case numbers and hospitalizations for New Hampshire have rapidly decreased over the last two weeks, indicating that the winter surge may soon be ending. According to data from the state’s official COVID response dashboard, New Hampshire averaged 1,239 new cases per day for the week ending Tuesday, down 36 percent from a week earlier. The seven-day average for the share of antigen and PCR tests coming back positive was 14.8 percent, down from 16.1 a week ago. According to NH Hospital Association data as of Wednesday, a total of 423 people were hospitalized for the disease, including 257 with active infections and 166 who are COVID-recovering, which means that they are no longer infectious but still need critical care. The number of total hospitalizations is down significantly from 538 a week ago.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 8 DAYS AGO