Miri Segal - IR Ben Volkow - Co-Founder and CEO. Doron Simon - EVP, Strategy and Corporate Development. Ryan Koontz - Needham & Co. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Otonomo Q4 End of Year 2021 Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode. There will be a presentation followed by question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] I must advise you that your conference call is being recorded today.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 5 HOURS AGO