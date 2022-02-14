ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Outpatient visit trends for internal medicine ambulatory care sensitive conditions after the COVID-19 pandemic: a time-series analysis

By Ciara Pendrith
BioMed Central
 2 days ago

BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 198 (2022) Cite this article. The COVID-19 pandemic led to a dramatic shift in the delivery of outpatient medicine with reduced in-person visits and a transition to predominantly virtual visits. We sought to understand trends in visit patterns for ambulatory care sensitive conditions...

bmchealthservres.biomedcentral.com

Comments / 0

Related
BioMed Central

Towards digital health equity - a qualitative study of the challenges experienced by vulnerable groups in using digital health services in the COVID-19 era

The COVID-19 pandemic has given an unprecedented boost to already increased digital health services, which can place many vulnerable groups at risk of digital exclusion. To improve the likelihood of achieving digital health equity, it is necessary to identify and address the elements that may prevent vulnerable groups from benefiting from digital health services. This study examined the challenges experienced by vulnerable groups in using digital health services during the COVID-19 pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
bostonreview.net

How Medicine Must Change for Endemic COVID-19

The beginning of Omicron’s retreat, while welcome, is certainly not the end of our fight with COVID-19. Yes, most Americans have probably (and unfortunately) been infected with SARS-CoV-2 at least once. As of last September, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated 147 million infections in the United States since the beginning of the pandemic, and we have seen about another 30 million reported cases since then (with tens of millions more likely unreported)—all at the unfathomable toll of over 890,000 lives. On the positive side, more than 60 percent of Americans have now been “fully” vaccinated against COVID-19, gaining good resistance against severe disease without risking death. Yet even though a solid majority of Americans has some protection against COVID-19 via vaccination, infection, or a combination of the two, the promised land of “herd immunity” does not lie before us, at least not as typically envisioned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Adapting to the pandemic: longitudinal effects of social restrictions on time perception and boredom during the Covid-19 pandemic in Germany

With the Covid-19 pandemic, many governments introduced nationwide lockdowns that disrupted people's daily routines and promoted social isolation. We applied a longitudinal online survey to investigate the mid-term effects of the mandated restrictions on the perceived passage of time (PPT) and boredom during and after a strict lockdown in Germany. One week after the beginning of the lockdown in March 2020, respondents reported a slower PPT and increased boredom compared to the pre-pandemic level. However, in the course of the lockdown, PPT accelerated and boredom decreased again until August 2020. Then, in October 2020, when incidence rates sharply rose and new restrictions were introduced, we again observed a slight trend toward a slowing of PPT and an increase of boredom. Our data also show that as the pandemic progressed, respondents adjusted their predictions about the pandemic's duration substantially upward. In sum, our findings suggest that respondents adapted to the pandemic situation and anticipated it as the new "normal". Furthermore, we determined perceived boredom and the general emotional state to be predictive of PPT, while depressive symptoms played a minor role.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Internal Medicine#Ambulatory Care#Family Medicine#Acsc
Brown Daily Herald

How COVID-19 prediction models have adjusted to meet new conditions of pandemic

As cases of the Omicron variant started to appear in the U.S. in December, researchers at the University began work on making significant readjustments to their epidemiological models — which help predict COVID-19 curves and inform policy-makers — to reflect the pandemic’s new conditions. Omicron calls for...
SCIENCE
BioMed Central

Satisfaction can co-exist with hesitation: qualitative analysis of acceptability of telemedicine among multi-lingual patients in a safety-net healthcare system during the COVID-19 pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic triggered unprecedented expansion of outpatient telemedicine in the United States in all types of health systems, including safety-net health systems. These systems generally serve low-income, racially/ethnically/linguistically diverse patients, many of whom face barriers to digital health access. These patients’ perspectives are vital to inform ongoing, equitable implementation efforts.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BioMed Central

A qualitative dual-site analysis of the pharmacist discharge care (PHARM-DC) intervention using the CFIR framework

BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 186 (2022) Cite this article. Older adults face several challenges when transitioning from acute hospitals to community-based care. The PHARMacist Discharge Care (PHARM-DC) intervention is a pharmacist-led Transitions of Care (TOC) program intended to reduce 30-day hospital readmissions and emergency department visits at two large hospitals. This study used the Consolidated Framework for Implementation Research (CFIR) framework to evaluate pharmacist perceptions of the PHARM-DC intervention.
HEALTH SERVICES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Google
BioMed Central

Applying the WHO-ICRC BEC course to train emergency and inpatient healthcare workers in Sierra Leone early in the COVID-19 outbreak

BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 197 (2022) Cite this article. Treating critical illness in resource-limited settings during disease outbreaks is feasible and can save lives. Lack of trained healthcare workers is a major barrier to COVID-19 response. There is an urgent need to train healthcare workers to manage COVID-19. The World Health Organization and International Committee of the Red Cross’s Basic Emergency Care course could provide a framework to cross-train personnel for COVID-19 care while strengthening essential health services.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BioMed Central

Better understanding care transitions of adults with complex health and social care needs: a study protocol

BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 206 (2022) Cite this article. Adults with chronic conditions who also suffer from mental health comorbidities and/or social vulnerability require services from many providers across different sectors. They may have complex health and social care needs and experience poorer health indicators and high mortality rates while generating considerable costs to the health and social services system. In response, the literature has stressed the need for a collaborative approach amongst providers to facilitate the care transition process. A better understanding of care transitions is the next step towards the improvement of integrated care models. The aim of the study is to better understand care transitions of adults with complex health and social care needs across community, primary care, and hospital settings, combining the experiences of patients and their families, providers, and health managers.
HEALTH
saportareport.com

Creative Health Care Solutions in Mali During COVID-19 Pandemic

While the COVID-19 pandemic continues to severely impact communities around the world, the responses to the pandemic vary greatly due to the lack of resources and infrastructure within many developing countries and resource-constrained communities. This has led to some very creative solutions to reach those impacted with the virus and ensure comprehensive care while protecting health workers.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BioMed Central

Correction to: Factors infuencing sustainability and scaleup of rural primary healthcare memory clinics: perspectives of clinic team members

BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 203 (2022) Cite this article. The Original Article was published on 04 February 2022. Correction to: BMC Health Serv Res 22, 148 (2022) https://doi.org/10.1186/s12913-022-07550-0 Following publication of the original article [1], Fig. 1 was previously replaced with a wrong figure due to...
AGRICULTURE
BioMed Central

Evaluating caregivers’ service quality perceptions: impact-range performance and asymmetry analyses

BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 183 (2022) Cite this article. This study aimed to analyze family caregivers’ (FCs) dementia care service perceptions to identify the various attributes impacting FCs satisfaction and dissatisfaction. Methods. This is a cross-sectional survey study using convenience sampling methods. A self-completion questionnaire...
HEALTH
Phys.org

Trust in science rose in Germany after onset of COVID-19 pandemic

Surveys conducted in Germany suggest that public trust in science rose after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, while revealing different patterns of trust among different subpopulations. Rainer Bromme of the University of Münster, Germany, and colleagues present these findings in the open-access journal PLOS ONE on February 9, 2022.
EDUCATION
Nature.com

Titanium dioxide particles frequently present in face masks intended for general use require regulatory control

Although titanium dioxide (TiO2) is a suspected human carcinogen when inhaled, fiber-grade TiO2 (nano)particles were demonstrated in synthetic textile fibers of face masks intended for the general public. STEM-EDX analysis on sections of a variety of single use and reusable face masks visualized agglomerated near-spherical TiO2 particles in non-woven fabrics, polyester, polyamide and bi-component fibers. Median sizes of constituent particles ranged from 89 to 184Â nm, implying an important fraction of nano-sized particles (<"‰100Â nm). The total TiO2 mass determined by ICP-OES ranged from 791 to 152,345Â Âµg per mask. The estimated TiO2 mass at the fiber surface ranged from 17 to 4394Â Âµg, and systematically exceeded the acceptable exposure level to TiO2 by inhalation (3.6Â Âµg), determined based on a scenario where face masks are worn intensively. No assumptions were made about the likelihood of the release of TiO2 particles itself, since direct measurement of release and inhalation uptake when face masks are worn could not be assessed. The importance of wearing face masks against COVID-19 is unquestionable. Even so, these results urge for in depth research of (nano)technology applications in textiles to avoid possible future consequences caused by a poorly regulated use and to implement regulatory standards phasing out or limiting the amount of TiO2 particles, following the safe-by-design principle.
SCIENCE
tomahawkleader.com

Aspirus: Post-acute care needs ‘significantly rising’ during COVID-19 pandemic

WISCONSIN – Aspirus Health, on Thursday, Feb. 3, said post-acute care needs are “significantly rising” during the COVID-19 pandemic. “Statistics and trends coming from inside hospitals have received much of the attention during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Aspirus stated in a release. “A closer look at other care settings reveals additional insights into the pandemic’s ongoing impact.”
WISCONSIN STATE
thedallasnews.net

Luxury Hotel Market Size with Covid-19 Pandemic Analysis, Growth Rate, New Trend Analysis Forecast To 2014-2022

The Objective of the "Global Luxury Hotel Market" report is to depict the trends and upcoming for the Luxury Hotel Market industry over the forecast years. Luxury Hotel Market report data has been gathered from industry specialists/experts. Although the market size of the market is studied and predicted from 2016 to 2022 mulling over 2015 as the base year of the market study. Attentiveness for the market has increased in recent decades due to development and improvement in the innovation.
INDUSTRY
BioMed Central

Meta-analysis of economic evaluation studies: data harmonisation and methodological issues

BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 202 (2022) Cite this article. In the context of ever-growing health expenditure and limited resources, economic evaluations aid in making evidence-informed policy decisions. Cost-utility analysis (CUA) is often used, and CUA data synthesis is also desirable, but methodological issues are challenged. Hence, we aim to provide a step-by-step process to prepare the CUA data for meta-analysis.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy