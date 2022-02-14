ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Applying the WHO-ICRC BEC course to train emergency and inpatient healthcare workers in Sierra Leone early in the COVID-19 outbreak

By Paul D Sonenthal ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-7622-7645
 2 days ago

BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 197 (2022) Cite this article. Treating critical illness in resource-limited settings during disease outbreaks is feasible and can save lives. Lack of trained healthcare workers is a major barrier to COVID-19 response. There is an urgent need to train healthcare workers to manage...

BioMed Central

Exploring healthcare workers’ perceptions on the use of morbidity and mortality audits as an avenue for learning and care improvement in Kenyan hospitals’ newborn units

In many sub-Saharan African countries, including Kenya, the use of mortality and morbidity audits in maternal and perinatal/neonatal care as an avenue for learning and improving care delivery is sub-optimal due to structural, organizational, and human barriers. While attempts to address these barriers have been reported, lots of emphasis has been paid to addressing the role of tangible inputs (e.g., availing guidelines and training staff in the success of mortality and morbidity audits), while process-related factors (i.e., the role of the people, their experiences, relationships, and motivations) remain inadequately explored. We examined the processes of neonatal audits, their potential in promoting learning from gaps in care and improving care delivery, with a deliberate focus on process-related factors that generally influence mortality and morbidity (M&M) audits.
HEALTH
The Week

Tonga is dealing with its first COVID-19 outbreak

Tonga was able to make it two years before experiencing its first COVID-19 outbreak. About 105,000 people live in Tonga, and its isolated location in the Pacific was helpful in keeping the coronavirus away. Just one case was reported in October, when a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints missionary returned home and tested positive while at a quarantine hotel, causing the country to go into lockdown. After making it so long without any outbreaks, the Tongan government was concerned about accepting aid in the wake of the Jan. 15 volcanic eruption and subsequent tsunami, which wiped out villages and contaminated drinking water.
WORLD
itresearchbrief.com

WHO claims COVID-19 outbreak disrupted healthcare in 90% of countries

The World Health Organization (WHO) has reportedly conducted a survey to analyze the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, which showed that healthcare services were disrupted in at least 92% of the 129 countries. This includes minimal health services such as vaccination drives and disease treatment like AIDS. The WHO claimed...
WORLD
BioMed Central

Older Europeans’ experience of unmet health care during the COVID-19 pandemic (first wave)

BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 182 (2022) Cite this article. During the COVID-19 pandemic the utilization of health services has changed. People were living in a very different social, economic and epidemiological context. Unmet health care is expected to happen. The purposes of this work are i) to compare the differences between unmet care across countries, ii) to find the main factors which are associated with unmet health care, which includes giving up and postponing medical care, as well as denial of medical care provision by the health services, and iii) to determine if health systems’ characteristics and government decisions on lockdown were related to unmet care.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BioMed Central

Impact of accreditation on health care services performance in Kiryandongo district, Uganda: a longitudinal study

BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 174 (2022) Cite this article. The COVID-19 pandemic has emphasised the need for quality laboratory services worldwide. There is renewed focus to strengthen country capacities and laboratories to effectively respond to public health emergencies and patient outcomes. Uganda launched the accreditation program for public health facilities in 2016 with sixteen laboratories. As of June 2021, twenty-three public laboratories have attained ISO 15189:2012 accreditation status. Despite the tremendous achievements of accrediting laboratories in Uganda, laboratory services still face challenges like stock out of commodities and limited testing scopes. We conducted this study to evaluate the impact of accreditation on health care services performance in Kiryandongo district, Uganda.
HEALTH
BioMed Central

Expressions of actor power in implementation: a qualitative case study of a health service intervention in South Africa

BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 207 (2022) Cite this article. Implementation frameworks and theories acknowledge the role of power as a factor in the adoption (or not) of interventions in health services. Despite this recognition, there is a paucity of evidence on how interventions at the front line of health systems confront or shape existing power relations. This paper reports on a study of actor power in the implementation of an intervention to improve maternal, neonatal and child health care quality and outcomes in a rural district of South Africa.
HEALTH
BioMed Central

Drug therapy-related problem management in Nigeria community pharmacy – process evaluation with simulated patient

Showande Johnson Segun ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0003-3748-091X1 &. BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 209 (2022) Cite this article. Unresolved drug therapy-related problems (DTRPs) have economic and clinical consequences and are common causes of patients’ morbidity and mortality. This study evaluated the ability of community pharmacists to identify and resolve DTRPs and assessed the perceived barriers to DTRP identification and resolution.
HEALTH
BioMed Central

Health insurance coverage and timely antenatal care attendance in sub-Saharan Africa

BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 181 (2022) Cite this article. Out-of-pocket payments for healthcare remain a significant health financing challenge in sub-Saharan Africa (SSA), preventing women from using maternal health services. There is a paucity of empirical literature on the influence of health insurance coverage on the timeliness of antenatal care (ANC) attendance in low- and middle-income countries. In this study, we examined the association between health insurance coverage and timely ANC attendance among pregnant women in SSA.
HEALTH
kdal610.com

Novavax applies for COVID-19 vaccine approval in Switzerland

(Reuters) – Novavax Inc has submitted an application to Switzerland’s drugs regulator for the authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine in adults, the U.S. vaccine maker said on Monday. The submission is based on data from two key clinical trials in the United States and Mexico as well as...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
BioMed Central

Outpatient visit trends for internal medicine ambulatory care sensitive conditions after the COVID-19 pandemic: a time-series analysis

BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 198 (2022) Cite this article. The COVID-19 pandemic led to a dramatic shift in the delivery of outpatient medicine with reduced in-person visits and a transition to predominantly virtual visits. We sought to understand trends in visit patterns for ambulatory care sensitive conditions (ACSCs) commonly seen in internal medicine clinics.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BioMed Central

Towards digital health equity - a qualitative study of the challenges experienced by vulnerable groups in using digital health services in the COVID-19 era

The COVID-19 pandemic has given an unprecedented boost to already increased digital health services, which can place many vulnerable groups at risk of digital exclusion. To improve the likelihood of achieving digital health equity, it is necessary to identify and address the elements that may prevent vulnerable groups from benefiting from digital health services. This study examined the challenges experienced by vulnerable groups in using digital health services during the COVID-19 pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

AusTrakka: Fast-tracking nationalized genomics surveillance in response to the COVID-19 pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has driven demand for integrated genomics, resulting in fast-tracked development of AusTrakka, Australia's pathogen genomics platform. This facilitated rapid data sharing, democratised access to computational and bioinformatic resources and expertise, and achieved national real-time genomic surveillance. The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the power of pathogen genomics to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BioMed Central

Satisfaction can co-exist with hesitation: qualitative analysis of acceptability of telemedicine among multi-lingual patients in a safety-net healthcare system during the COVID-19 pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic triggered unprecedented expansion of outpatient telemedicine in the United States in all types of health systems, including safety-net health systems. These systems generally serve low-income, racially/ethnically/linguistically diverse patients, many of whom face barriers to digital health access. These patients’ perspectives are vital to inform ongoing, equitable implementation efforts.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Associated Press

BioNTech plans modular vaccine factories in Africa

BERLIN (AP) — German vaccine maker BioNTech, which developed the first widely approved shot against COVID-19 together with Pfizer, unveiled plans Wednesday to establish manufacturing facilities in Africa that would boost the availability of much-needed medicines on the continent. The modular design presented at a ceremony in Marburg, Germany,...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Guardian

Rise in university applications from UK 18-year-olds, figures show

The number of British 18-year-olds aiming to go to university directly from school continues to increase at a record pace, according to figures that show a surge in applications this year. The number of school-leavers applying for undergraduate courses starting in September increased by another 5% at the initial January...
EDUCATION
Nature.com

Earliest humans, HIV variant and breakthrough COVID

The latest science news, in brief. You have full access to this article via your institution. Evidence of Europe’s first Homo sapiens found in French cave. A study published on 9 February argues that distinctive stone tools and a lone child’s tooth were left by H. sapiens during a short stay, some 54,000 years ago — and not by Neanderthals, who lived in the rock shelter for thousands of years before and after that time (L. Slimak et al. Sci. Adv. 8, eabj9496; 2022).
SCIENCE
Futurity

Arthritis drug may save COVID patients on ventilators

Critically-ill patients with COVID-19 requiring respiratory support survived at a statistically higher rate when randomized to get the anti-inflammatory drug baricitinib, according to a new study. Baricitinib is a repurposed drug, originally developed for rheumatoid arthritis. Last year, the Food and Drug Administration issued an amended Emergency Use Authorization for...
PUBLIC HEALTH

