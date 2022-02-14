Applying the WHO-ICRC BEC course to train emergency and inpatient healthcare workers in Sierra Leone early in the COVID-19 outbreak
BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 197 (2022) Cite this article. Treating critical illness in resource-limited settings during disease outbreaks is feasible and can save lives. Lack of trained healthcare workers is a major barrier to COVID-19 response. There is an urgent need to train healthcare workers to manage...bmchealthservres.biomedcentral.com
Comments / 0