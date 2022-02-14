ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

A comparison of three organisational levels in one health care region in Sweden implementing person-centred care: coupled, decoupled or recoupled in a complex organisation

By Malin Tistad ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0003-0581-2895
BioMed Central
 2 days ago

Establishing more substantial patient involvement in the health care has become fundamental to Western health care services. Person-centred care (PCC) has been developed as a way of working that involve the patients and family members. However, the implementation of PCC in clinical practice has proven to be challenging. The aim of...

bmchealthservres.biomedcentral.com

Comments / 0

Related
BioMed Central

Evaluating caregivers’ service quality perceptions: impact-range performance and asymmetry analyses

BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 183 (2022) Cite this article. This study aimed to analyze family caregivers’ (FCs) dementia care service perceptions to identify the various attributes impacting FCs satisfaction and dissatisfaction. Methods. This is a cross-sectional survey study using convenience sampling methods. A self-completion questionnaire...
HEALTH
BioMed Central

Cannabidiol and refractory epilepsy: parental and caregiver perspectives of participation in a compassionate access scheme

1. Understand families’ expectations and attitudes about the use of an investigational cannabinoid product for their child’s seizures;. 2. Understand families’ perceptions of Cannabidiol’s efficacy for their child’s seizures; and other aspects of their child’s behaviour, quality of life and/or cognition. Children aged 2-18 years...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
BioMed Central

Drug therapy-related problem management in Nigeria community pharmacy – process evaluation with simulated patient

Showande Johnson Segun ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0003-3748-091X1 &. BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 209 (2022) Cite this article. Unresolved drug therapy-related problems (DTRPs) have economic and clinical consequences and are common causes of patients’ morbidity and mortality. This study evaluated the ability of community pharmacists to identify and resolve DTRPs and assessed the perceived barriers to DTRP identification and resolution.
HEALTH
The Guardian

Rise in university applications from UK 18-year-olds, figures show

The number of British 18-year-olds aiming to go to university directly from school continues to increase at a record pace, according to figures that show a surge in applications this year. The number of school-leavers applying for undergraduate courses starting in September increased by another 5% at the initial January...
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy