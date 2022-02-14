ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Satisfaction can co-exist with hesitation: qualitative analysis of acceptability of telemedicine among multi-lingual patients in a safety-net healthcare system during the COVID-19 pandemic

By Michelle-Linh T. Nguyen ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-3470-0713
BioMed Central
 2 days ago

The COVID-19 pandemic triggered unprecedented expansion of outpatient telemedicine in the United States in all types of health systems, including safety-net health systems. These systems generally serve low-income, racially/ethnically/linguistically diverse patients, many of whom face barriers to digital health access. These patients’ perspectives are vital to inform ongoing, equitable implementation...

bmchealthservres.biomedcentral.com

Comments / 0

Related
phillytrib.com

Study: Rise in telemedicine during the pandemic eliminated a historic racial health gap

For years, medical researchers have observed stark inequities in the rate of Black patients making it to their primary care appointments after hospitalization. But new research from the University of Pennsylvania shows that the sharp rise in telemedicine appointments during the coronavirus pandemic appears to have eliminated a historical racial health gap in appointment show rates between Black and white patients in a Philadelphia health system.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
BioMed Central

Appointment structure in Malaysian healthcare system during the COVID-19 pandemic: The public perspective

BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 141 (2022) Cite this article. Evidence shows physical distancing of one metre or more is important to reduce person-to-person SARS-CoV-2 transmission. This puts the Malaysian public healthcare system to a test when overcrowding has always been an issue. A new clinical appointment structure was proposed in the Malaysian public healthcare system amidst the pandemic to reduce the transmission risk. We aim to explore the general public’s view on the proposed clinic appointment structure.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BioMed Central

Outpatient visit trends for internal medicine ambulatory care sensitive conditions after the COVID-19 pandemic: a time-series analysis

BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 198 (2022) Cite this article. The COVID-19 pandemic led to a dramatic shift in the delivery of outpatient medicine with reduced in-person visits and a transition to predominantly virtual visits. We sought to understand trends in visit patterns for ambulatory care sensitive conditions (ACSCs) commonly seen in internal medicine clinics.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Literacy#Health System#Healthcare Systems#Cantonese#Non English#Asian#Hispanic
ajmc.com

Survey Explores Mental Health of Patients With NSCLC During COVID-19

Patients with non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) reported superior mental health well-being during the COVID-19 pandemic compared with a control population that did not have cancer. Patients with cancer may be more resilient to COVID-19–related stressors, according to new research that showed those with advanced non–small cell lunch cancer...
CANCER
Medscape News

Updated Guidance for COVID Vaccination in Rheumatology Patients Arrives Amid Continued Hesitancy

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. As rheumatologists contend with vaccine hesitancy among certain subsets of patients, the American College of Rheumatology has released updated clinical guidelines on COVID-19 vaccination for patients with rheumatic and musculoskeletal diseases (RMDs), including new recommendations on supplemental and booster doses.
PUBLIC HEALTH
industryglobalnews24.com

Effects of the Covid-19 Pandemic on US Healthcare System

As the delta and omicron variants have almost passed, it is evident that the U.S. healthcare system is too weak to keep fighting this battle on its own. The rapid decline in its ability to provide basic healthcare to its citizens is no shock however, but still, if the government of U.S. does not take immediate action, the situation will deteriorate even more and it would become too difficult to recover from that. It is likely that the entire s....
PUBLIC HEALTH
BioMed Central

Towards digital health equity - a qualitative study of the challenges experienced by vulnerable groups in using digital health services in the COVID-19 era

The COVID-19 pandemic has given an unprecedented boost to already increased digital health services, which can place many vulnerable groups at risk of digital exclusion. To improve the likelihood of achieving digital health equity, it is necessary to identify and address the elements that may prevent vulnerable groups from benefiting from digital health services. This study examined the challenges experienced by vulnerable groups in using digital health services during the COVID-19 pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
healio.com

Speaker: Cardio-oncology patients report satisfaction with telehealth amid pandemic

Researchers reported high patient satisfaction with cardio-oncology telehealth consultations during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to a presentation during the American College of Cardiology’s Advancing the Cardiovascular Care of the Oncology Patient virtual course, reasons for cardio-oncology telehealth visit satisfaction included reduced wait times, avoidance of SARS-CoV-2 infection and perception of reliability for treatment intensification.
HEALTH SERVICES
BioMed Central

How important is income in explaining individuals having forgone healthcare due to cost-sharing payments? Results from a mixed methods sequential explanatory study

Patients having forgone healthcare because of the costs involved has become more prevalent in recent years. Certain patient characteristics, such as income, are known to be associated with a stronger demand-response to cost-sharing. In this study, we first assess the relative importance of patient characteristics with regard to having forgone healthcare due to cost-sharing payments, and then employ qualitative methods in order to understand these findings better.
HEALTH
BioMed Central

Exploring healthcare workers’ perceptions on the use of morbidity and mortality audits as an avenue for learning and care improvement in Kenyan hospitals’ newborn units

In many sub-Saharan African countries, including Kenya, the use of mortality and morbidity audits in maternal and perinatal/neonatal care as an avenue for learning and improving care delivery is sub-optimal due to structural, organizational, and human barriers. While attempts to address these barriers have been reported, lots of emphasis has been paid to addressing the role of tangible inputs (e.g., availing guidelines and training staff in the success of mortality and morbidity audits), while process-related factors (i.e., the role of the people, their experiences, relationships, and motivations) remain inadequately explored. We examined the processes of neonatal audits, their potential in promoting learning from gaps in care and improving care delivery, with a deliberate focus on process-related factors that generally influence mortality and morbidity (M&M) audits.
HEALTH
Salon

Covid-recovered patients are seeing a huge rise in heart-related issues

Even a mild case of COVID-19 can increase a person's risk of having a serious cardiovascular event — like stroke or heart failure — within a year after infection. That's according to an open-access study involving more than 11 million people published earlier this month in Nature Medicine. The study, conducted by researchers at the Veterans Health Administration (VA) St. Louis Health Care System and Washington University in St. Louis, pulled data from patients at 1,255 health care facilities across the U.S. The authors zeroed in on 153,760 veterans who tested positive for COVID-19 between March 1, 2020 and January 15, 2021 and survived at least 30 days after the infection. Then, they put together a comparison group of 5.6 million veterans from the same timeframe who didn't test positive for COVID-19, and a second control group of more than 5.9 million people who sought VA care in 2017.
PUBLIC HEALTH
odi.org

Compounding inequalities: Adolescent psychosocial wellbeing and resilience among refugee and host communities in Jordan during the COVID-19 pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic and associated risk-mitigation strategies have altered the social contexts in which adolescents in low- and middle-income countries live. We investigate the extent to which the pandemic has compounded pre-existing social inequalities among adolescents in Jordan, and the role support structures play in promoting resilience. Our analysis leverages longitudinal quantitative survey data and in-depth qualitative interviews, with over 3,000 Syrian refugees, stateless Palestinians and vulnerable Jordanians, living in camps, host communities and informal tented settlements.
KIDS
MedCity News

Healthcare CIO survey reveals a tale of two cities for innovation

Dreamit Ventures surveyed 14 health system CIOs and innovation leaders in 4Q 2021 to understand how healthcare organizations are adapting to the new normal of a persistent pandemic. Participants included innovation leaders from systems ranging in size from 250 beds to over 1000. Notable systems surveyed include Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles, Moffitt Cancer Center, Atrium, and Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, among others. The survey was geographically diverse and reflects some meaningful changes in how healthcare systems now engage with startups.
HEALTH SERVICES
ophthalmologytimes.com

Safely measuring IOP during COVID-19 pandemic

According to investigators at the University of Washington, Seattle, the COVID-19 pandemic has made measuring IOP challenging because of the potential to spread the virus. A team of investigators from the Department of Ophthalmology, University of Washington, Seattle, led by Christine Petersen, MD, underscored the importance of accurate and precise measurement of intraocular pressure (IOP) during ophthalmic examinations.
SEATTLE, WA
MedicalXpress

New study finds COVID-19 vaccination boosts mental health along with immunity

Getting vaccinated for COVID-19 measurably improved the psychological well-being of participants in the Understanding Coronavirus in America study, a large longitudinal look at the impact of the pandemic on individuals in the United States. Vaccination was associated with declines in distress and perceived risks of infection, hospitalization, and death. The study, appearing in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine, validates the intuitive but previously unanswered questions of whether becoming vaccinated reduces perceived risks associated with COVID-19, and whether the reduction of these fears leads to improvements in mental health and quality of life.
DURHAM, NH
The Weather Channel

COVID-19 Vaccination During Pregnancy can Result in Long-lasting Antibodies Among Infants, says Study

COVID-19 vaccination during pregnancy resulted in more lasting antibody levels in infants when compared to babies born to unvaccinated and COVID-19 infected mothers, showed a study. The study from Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) showed titers—or antibody levels—were higher in vaccinated mothers and their umbilical cord blood at delivery than in...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy