New Colbert opponent named

Blake Christian was the latest guest on the Swerve City Podcast with Shane “Swerve” Strickland. During the podcast, he discussed some potential dream matches. The former WWE NXT 2.0 wrestler named Swerve himself and Mike Bailey as names he’d like to face: “I definitely want this one, for sure. I pitched for it a lot back in WWE, especially when I found out that you guys were doing the PC Live shows. I definitely want to get that Jonathan Gresham match because I think the mix of styles — we can paint a good picture. A lot of newcomers, these guys coming out, I want to get in the ring with those guys. Especially, if they’re like — if they want to take it to the next level. I’ve always prided myself on wanting to push those guys to the next level. One match that is happening that’s never happened, Mike Bailey, who is absolutely unreal. Very much an unreal talent. So I definitely want to do that one, that’s coming up next month, I just watched him do his thing at PWG. Him and Bandito just tore it up [on Night One of the Battle of Los Angeles]. It was just unreal.”

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO