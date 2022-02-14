ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Colbert opponent named

fightnews.com
 22 hours ago

Undefeated rising star Chris “Primetime” Colbert will now square off against unbeaten Dominican Olympian Hector...

fightnews.com

fightnews.com

Ryder upsets Jacobs in WBA eliminator

Hometown hero John Ryder (31-5, 17 KOs) won a twelve round split decision over two-time middleweight world champion Daniel Jacobs (37-4, 30 KOs) in a WBA super middleweight eliminator on Saturday night at Alexandra Palace in London. Jacobs easily outboxed Ryder over the first six rounds. Ryder woke up in round seven and a fight broke out. Ryder had the upper hand from rounds seven to nine. The last three rounds were close. Scores were 115-113, 115-113 Ryder, 115-113 Jacobs.
COMBAT SPORTS
bjpenndotcom

Brock Lesnar compares working for Dana White and Vince McMahon, says he “should have got paid more” in UFC

Brock Lesnar believes he was underpaid in the UFC. Lesnar, the former UFC heavyweight champion, is a massive star in WWE but is often talked about returning to the Octagon. When he made his latest return at UFC 200 against Mark Hunt, it was a massive fight and it was reported that Brock Lesnar took home $2.5 million for the scrap. Even with that, Lesnar thinks he was underpaid in the promotion.
UFC
fightnews.com

Results From Commerce Casino

Super bantamweight Adrian Alvarado (5-0-1, 3 KO’s) and Sergio Lopez (4-7-4) fought to a six round draw in the main event this past Saturday night at the Commerce Casino, in Commerce, California. It was a battle as both Alvarado and Lopez traded throughout the fight to the final bell as all three judges scored the bout 57-57 a draw.
COMMERCE, CA
fightnews.com

Kambosos-Haney negotiations blow up

Looks like the proposed clash between undisputed WBA, WBO, IBF and WBC franchise lightweight champion George “Ferocious” Kambosos and WBC lightweight champion Devin Haney isn’t happening anytime soon. The Kambosos camp has reportedly “moved on” after no agreement between the two sides could be reached.
TENNIS
fightnews.com

Breidis-Opetaia clash April 6 in Australia

IBF cruiserweight champion Mairis Breidis (28-1, 20 KOs) will defend the championship against IBF #3 Jai Opetaia (21-0, 17 KOs) on April 6 in Australia and will be promoted by Dean Lonergan. “I brought Manny Pacquiao to Australia to fight Horn and I can tell you this fight between Jai...
COMBAT SPORTS
fightnews.com

Kingry takes aim at Kambosos

WBC #2 lightweight Ryan García could be setting the stage to challenge undisputed WBA, WBO, IBF, WBC franchise champion George “Ferocious” Kambosos in Australia this year. Garcia, a social media phenom with 8.7 million Instagram followers, said the highlights of his fight with Luke Campbell had over 18 million views.
COMBAT SPORTS
ewrestlingnews.com

Blake Christian Names His Dream Opponents, & More

Blake Christian was the latest guest on the Swerve City Podcast with Shane “Swerve” Strickland. During the podcast, he discussed some potential dream matches. The former WWE NXT 2.0 wrestler named Swerve himself and Mike Bailey as names he’d like to face: “I definitely want this one, for sure. I pitched for it a lot back in WWE, especially when I found out that you guys were doing the PC Live shows. I definitely want to get that Jonathan Gresham match because I think the mix of styles — we can paint a good picture. A lot of newcomers, these guys coming out, I want to get in the ring with those guys. Especially, if they’re like — if they want to take it to the next level. I’ve always prided myself on wanting to push those guys to the next level. One match that is happening that’s never happened, Mike Bailey, who is absolutely unreal. Very much an unreal talent. So I definitely want to do that one, that’s coming up next month, I just watched him do his thing at PWG. Him and Bandito just tore it up [on Night One of the Battle of Los Angeles]. It was just unreal.”
WWE
fightnews.com

Hogan remains unbeaten

Unbeaten super welterweight Francis “Frank The Tank” Hogan (10-0, 10 KOs) went 10-for-10, blasting out Vincent Floyd (4-12-2, 2 KOs) midway through the opening round on Saturday night at Moseley’s On The Charles in Dedham, Massachusetts. The 21-year-old Hogan was the headliner for the first time, as...
DEDHAM, MA
fightnews.com

Hopkins, Spinks elected to PA Boxing Hall of Fame

Thirteen new members have been elected to the Pennsylvania Boxing Hall of Fame (PABHOF). Leading the Class of 2022 are all-time greats Bernard Hopkins and Michael Spinks along with former world champions Michael Moorer and Freddie Pendleton. Other boxers to be inducted include title challengers Zahir Raheem and Lou Bizzarro, as well as old-timers Battling (Al) Murray and Dick Welsh. In the Non-Boxer Category, matchmaker Harold Moore, referee Tommy Reid, manager-advisor Rob Murray, and trainers Tony Bersani and Tom Yankello were also elected.
COMBAT SPORTS
fightnews.com

Fight Week

Huge boxing weekend coming up, highlighted by the long overdue grudge match between Amir Khan and Kell Brook. Four back-to-back shows on Saturday will keep you busy watching all day and night. FRIDAY. Showtime, ShoBox Tripleheader (9PM ET/PT) Caribe Royale Resort, Orlando, Florida. The main event will see undefeated lightweight...
COMBAT SPORTS
fightnews.com

Boxing Buzz

Ring legend Manny Pacquiao is losing big in the Philippines presidential polls, but has vowed to stay in the race. Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., son of the late dictator, has a commanding lead. Triller announced that David Tetreault will join Triller Fight Club as President. Speaking of Triller,...
COMBAT SPORTS
fightnews.com

WBC celebrates 59th anniversary

For many people, February 14 is Valentine’s Day. But the date has added significance for the sport of boxing. On February 14, 1963, the World Boxing Council (WBC) was founded at 1:00 pm in Mexico City. In its 59 years of existence, the WBC has changed boxing’s landscape in many ways.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Floyd Mayweather Reacts To Logan Paul's Claim of Money Being Owed

Former five division world champion Floyd Mayweather sat down for a rare and exclusive sit-down interview on the latest episode of “The Pivot Podcast” as the Hall of Fame fighter went deep on topics such as wealth, family and more with co-hosts and former NFL stars Ryan Clark, Channing Crowder and Fred Taylor.
NFL
fightnews.com

Jose Ramirez: I want my titles back

Former unified junior welterweight Jose Ramirez (26-1, 17 KOs) is ready to turn the page. Last May, he lost a competitive decision to Josh Taylor for the undisputed title. The road to redemption begins Friday, March 4, at Fresno’s Save Mart Center in a 12-rounder against former two-weight world champion José Pedraza (29-3, 14 KOs).
FRESNO, CA
PWMania

Former WWE and WCW Referee Mickey Jay Passes Away

Mickey Henson, known to wrestling fans as former WCW/WWE referee Mickey Jay, has reportedly passed away at the age of 59. Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com noted that Henson had been battling Covid-19 pneumonia. SlamWrestling.net wrote that Henson had also battled cancer for almost 15 years. Henson spent several years as...
WWE
golobos.com

Lobos Open Spring Schedule in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – The New Mexico women’s golf team begins its spring schedule as it travels to Las Vegas for The Show at Spanish Trail. The tournament, hosted by UNLV and Furman, will be held at the 6,402-yard, par-72 Spanish Trail Country Club. The first two rounds...
LAS VEGAS, NV

