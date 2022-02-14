ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Correction to: A qualitative system dynamics model for efects of workplace violence and clinician burnout on agitation management in the emergency department

By Ambrose H. Wong
BioMed Central
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 193 (2022) Cite this article. The Original Article was published on 15 January 2022. Correction to: BMC Health Serv Res 22, 75 (2022) https://doi.org/10.1186/s12913-022-07472-x Following publication of the original article [1], the authors identified that two characters are missing in the...

bmchealthservres.biomedcentral.com

