Myanmar says it won't attend ASEAN foreign ministers meeting

By GRANT PECK
 2 days ago

BANGKOK (AP) — Myanmar will not participate in this week’s meetings in Cambodia of foreign ministers from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, spurning an invitation...

94.3 Jack FM

Cambodia says non-political Myanmar rep invited to ASEAN meeting

PHNOM PENH (Reuters) – Cambodia’s foreign ministry said on Thursday that a non-political representative from Myanmar had been invited to attend a meeting of Southeast Asian foreign ministers later this month rather than the country’s military-appointed foreign minister. Cambodia Foreign Ministry spokesman Chum Sounry said members of...
POLITICS
charlottenews.net

Myanmar Issue Hardens Divisions in ASEAN

Efforts by Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen to bring Myanmar back into the Association of Southeast Asian Nations have cemented a split within the trade group between mainland authoritarian governments and democratic maritime powers, analysts said. They said those differences could overshadow the Foreign Ministers Retreat in Siem Reap this...
POLITICS
Reuters

Norway can't stop transfer of Telenor data to Myanmar rulers-minister

OSLO, Feb 16 (Reuters) - The Norwegian government would be unable to prevent a transfer of customer data from telecoms operator Telenor's (TEL.OL) Myanmar unit to the Asian country's military rulers, Norway's industry minister said on Wednesday. Telenor, which is majority owned by the Norwegian state, is under pressure from...
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

Japan’s Kirin to withdraw from its Myanmar brewery venture

BANGKOK (AP) — Japanese beverage giant Kirin Holdings said Monday it has decided to withdraw from its joint venture in Myanmar. Kirin, owner of the San Miguel, Fat Tire and Lion brands, said its board made the decision to “urgently terminate” the partnership with Myanma Economic Holdings Plc, a military-affiliated company, after finding it would be difficult to quickly end the venture in the way Kirin wanted to.
ECONOMY
newyorkcitynews.net

Sri Lankan Foreign Minister to meet Jaishankar today

New Delhi [India], February 7 (ANI): Sri Lankan Foreign Minister G. L. Peiris is set to meet his Indian counterpart External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar in New Delhi on Monday amid the ongoing economic crisis in the island nation. Sri Lankan Foreign Minister arrived in Delhi on Sunday for...
INDIA
harrisondaily.com

Burkina Faso junta leader inaugurated as nation's president

JAQUEVILLE, Ivory Coast (AP) — Burkina Faso’s junta leader Lt. Col. Paul Henri Sandaogo Damiba has been sworn in as president Wednesday, less than a month after mutinous soldiers seized control …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new...
WORLD
AFP

Myanmar junta says 'easy to substitute' Japan's Kirin after exit

Myanmar's junta on Tuesday dismissed the latest exit from the country by a foreign company after last year's coup, saying beer brewed in partnership with departing Japanese drinks giant Kirin would be "easy to substitute." Human rights groups have pressed foreign companies to rethink their activities in Myanmar following the February 2021 coup and a subsequent crackdown which, according to local monitoring groups, has left more than 1,500 people dead. Kirin on Monday became the latest to turn off the taps in recent weeks, following energy giants TotalEnergies, Chevron and Woodside -- although junta has not commented directly on any of these. The junta said in a statement it had no comment on Kirin's "internal company affairs" and its decision to end its involvement in Myanmar Brewery Limited.
ASIA
kcrw.com

Russia and China declare a new world order. Should US worry?

We’re several weeks into world leaders trying to quell tensions over the Ukraine - Russia border. And if you thought things weren’t complicated enough, Russian and Chinese leaders also issued a joint statement saying their partnership would establish a new “world order.” That sounds pretty ominous – so why aren’t the United States and NATO responding in kind? Can the EU get over its energy woes and sanction Russia until it backs out of Ukraine? And should we be freaking out, or is this just dictators dictating?
LOS ANGELES, CA
wallstreetwindow.com

Russia-Ukraine standoff: Putin says US could drag Moscow into war with aim to impose sanctions – Source – Global News

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that the United States and other Western countries could drag with Moscow into a military conflict with the aim to impose sanctions on Russia. But he added he hoped dialogue on Ukraine would continue in order to avoid “negative scenarios,” including war. In his first direct public comments on the Ukraine crisis in nearly six weeks, a defiant Putin showed no sign of backing down from security demands that Western countries have called non-starters and a possible excuse to launch an invasion. He said the U.S. and the West ignored Russia’s security concerns with the expansion of NATO into Eastern Europe. Putin was speaking at a news conference with the visiting prime minister of Hungary, Viktor Orbán, one of several NATO leaders trying to intercede with him as the crisis has escalated. Russia has amassed more than 100,000 troops on the Ukrainian border, and Western countries say they fear Putin may be planning to invade. Russia denies this, but has said it could take unspecified military action unless its security demands are met. Western countries say any invasion would bring sanctions on Moscow.
POLITICS
KRMG

US aims to counter China by opening Solomon Islands embassy

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — (AP) — The U.S. says it will open an embassy in the Solomon Islands, laying out in unusually blunt terms a plan to increase its influence in the South Pacific nation before China becomes "strongly embedded." The reasoning was explained in a State Department...
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

US hacker 'in his pyjamas' takes down North Korea's internet in revenge for cyber attack carried out against him by Pyongyang

An American hacker 'in his pyjamas' has taken down North Korea's internet in revenge for a cyber attack carried out against him by Pyongyang. The hacker, who has been named only as P4x, launched repeated 'distributed denial of service' (DDoS) attacks against the communist state, crippling the country's few government-operated public-access websites and slowing email traffic.
PUBLIC SAFETY

