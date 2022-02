I don’t think I will get any argument when I say that Ben Roethlisberger in 2020 and 2021 was not the same player he was in his prime. I know I have gotten plenty when I say Ben Roethlisberger’s deep passing was far worse than it had been from the start of his career through 2018. I think it is pretty clear his arm injury in 2019 had a major impact on Roethlisberger’s game, through a combination of strength, control and confidence in his arm.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO