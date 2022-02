The leading global producer of avocados is temporarily banned from sending the sought after fruit from Mexico to the U.S. Despite the demand for imported avocados, the U.S. government announced a ban "until further notice" after a U.S. plant safety inspector in Michoacán -- the only state with U.S. market access -- received a threatening message to an official cellphone, Mexico’s Agriculture Department Mexico’s Agriculture Department said in a statement, according to the Associated Press.

AGRICULTURE ・ 2 HOURS AGO