CPC Featured on NY1 Speaking on Home Care

After talking to Belinda May, owner and founder of Homecare Network, for only a few minutes, even the most accomplished professional may wonder if they have done enough with their life. Her career track is just that impressive—so much so that the city of DeSoto declared February 9 Belinda May Day. She founded Homecare Network in 1999 after recognizing a need in the southern sector for improved in-home healthcare. She started with just one patient and today, Homecare Network has 130 employees who serve more than 750 patients in 33 North Texas counties. Economically challenged home-bound patients with chronic health issues benefit from the comprehensive in-home nursing care May’s company provides. May paused her college education after high school to get married and have a family. To support her young family, she took administrative jobs in home health, which is where she learned all aspects of the industry before opening her own home health business. To better serve her patients, she enrolled in a fast-track RN program, traveling from Florida to Dallas for two years until graduation in 2020. By age 49, May had worked since 8th grade, is an accomplished business owner, and is now an RN. “Most CEOs just look at policies, procedures, productivity, and cutting expenses,” May says. “I needed to know more about the clinical component of my business to bring everything together.” As a nurse, she can now explain to city leaders it’s critical to quickly get COVID-19 vaccines to DeSoto and can lobby to recruit more skilled nurses and physicians to the community. Many of May’s team members are furthering their education as well, becoming nurses and pursuing master’s degrees. She readily admits that without them—Xavier McGilberry, Tayloria Green, Saundra Hill, Venita Williams, Lolita Tiu, Maritza Romero, Barbara Jackson, Michelle Singleton, Jenny Edwards, and Traci Williams—Homecare Network wouldn’t be a success. “We take anyone who is in need, even patients with the most complex issues, which is what separates us,” May says. “We are examples of how it’s never too late. Even CEOs can continue to learn and grow, always going above and beyond to impact others.”

DESOTO, TX ・ 14 HOURS AGO