CPC Featured on NY1 Speaking on Home Care

cpc-nyc.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCPC President and CEO Wayne Ho was a guest on NY1's "In Focus with Cheryl Wills" and discussed the growing needs of Asian American seniors due to the pandemic, the rise of anti-Asian hate, and the need for the State to pass the Fair Pay for Home Care Act and end...

www.cpc-nyc.org

homehealthcarenews.com

Top Home Care Predictions for 2022

The personal home care industry has received unprecedented recognition and praise over the last two years. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris explicitly mentioned home care – and home care workers – on the campaign trail and after inauguration. “Just the fact that a sitting president...
HEALTH SERVICES
NY1

Proposal would overhaul home care in New York

Home care would be considered as a primary alternative to institutionalized care for New York's most vulnerable residents under a proposed measure by Assembly Health Committee Chairman Richard Gottfried. The measure as backed by Gottfried and introduced this week would overhaul home care in New York, potentially help recipients avoid...
HEALTH SERVICES
cpc-nyc.org

CPC Joins Caring Majority for Fair Pay for Home Care Advocacy Day

On February 14th, CPC joined the NY Caring Majority -- which includes seniors, people with disabilities, providers, advocates, and labor leaders -- to advocate for #FairPay4HomeCare. Thank you to State legislators who are sponsoring these bills and who met with us in Albany to discuss how we can better support home care workers and patients. In addition to Fair Pay for Home Care, our state home care agenda includes ending 24-hour shifts in favor of two 12-hour split shifts, passing the New York Health Act, and lifting the Medicaid cap.
HEALTH SERVICES
Concord Monitor

Home care workers and patients all struggle

Keeping Alyssa Villers safe and healthy is a full-time job. After graduating from Emory University and working for the CDC, Alyssa was diagnosed with dementia at 31. Her condition progressed rapidly and now, at 36, she is non-verbal and requires around-the-clock monitoring. At the same time she’s still young and active, so her mother is determined to keep her out of a nursing home for as long as possible.
CONCORD, NH
Health
dmagazine.com

Face of In-Home Care

After talking to Belinda May, owner and founder of Homecare Network, for only a few minutes, even the most accomplished professional may wonder if they have done enough with their life. Her career track is just that impressive—so much so that the city of DeSoto declared February 9 Belinda May Day. She founded Homecare Network in 1999 after recognizing a need in the southern sector for improved in-home healthcare. She started with just one patient and today, Homecare Network has 130 employees who serve more than 750 patients in 33 North Texas counties. Economically challenged home-bound patients with chronic health issues benefit from the comprehensive in-home nursing care May’s company provides. May paused her college education after high school to get married and have a family. To support her young family, she took administrative jobs in home health, which is where she learned all aspects of the industry before opening her own home health business. To better serve her patients, she enrolled in a fast-track RN program, traveling from Florida to Dallas for two years until graduation in 2020. By age 49, May had worked since 8th grade, is an accomplished business owner, and is now an RN. “Most CEOs just look at policies, procedures, productivity, and cutting expenses,” May says. “I needed to know more about the clinical component of my business to bring everything together.” As a nurse, she can now explain to city leaders it’s critical to quickly get COVID-19 vaccines to DeSoto and can lobby to recruit more skilled nurses and physicians to the community. Many of May’s team members are furthering their education as well, becoming nurses and pursuing master’s degrees. She readily admits that without them—Xavier McGilberry, Tayloria Green, Saundra Hill, Venita Williams, Lolita Tiu, Maritza Romero, Barbara Jackson, Michelle Singleton, Jenny Edwards, and Traci Williams—Homecare Network wouldn’t be a success. “We take anyone who is in need, even patients with the most complex issues, which is what separates us,” May says. “We are examples of how it’s never too late. Even CEOs can continue to learn and grow, always going above and beyond to impact others.”
DESOTO, TX
McKnight's

Nursing facilities ignore home care at their own risk

Nursing facility operators did an odd thing when assisted living began making its presence known about four decades ago. They barely noticed. At the time, most skilled operators saw little reason to worry about these new upstarts. After all, assisted living was basically a concierge service, right? This new model certainly wasn’t in the business of delivering healthcare services. Besides, assisted living (which now prefers to call itself senior living) was a private pay enterprise. Why sweat over these new pipsqueaks when so many real problems needed attention?
HEALTH SERVICES
tpgonlinedaily.com

Safe At Home Senior Care

“No man is an island, entire of itself; every man is a piece of the continent, a part of the main,” wrote John Donne, English poet and pastor. However, family life in these current times can be especially challenging when family members live far away from each other. It can be difficult to be certain that seniors and/or disabled loved ones get the proper care they deserve. Safe at Home Senior Care has been helping families do this for 21 years.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
thewesleycommunity.org

How Home Care Supports Senior Independence

Learn how enlisting the services of a home care agency can keep a senior independent in their own home longer. When an adult child first begins talking with a parent about hiring a home care agency, they may meet with resistance. Seniors often think accepting help means giving up their independence. In reality, having a little help now can protect an older adult’s independence in the long term.
HEALTH SERVICES
MedCity News

ConcertoCare raises $105M to expand at-home care for seniors

The trend toward providing care outside hospital or clinic walls continues apace with the latest funding news. ConcertoCare, which offers at-home care to seniors with an array of medical and social needs, announced Thursday that it has raised $105 million, as the New York City-based provider looks to grow operations in eight states and beyond.
ADVOCACY
mainstreet-nashville.com

Home care CEO encourages discharge planning

Discharging patients from hospitals and rehab facilities has become “messy” as a result of staffing shortages and COVID-19. The CEO of Cura for Care is encouraging better organization and coordination between health care providers. “Everybody is trying to do the right thing, but sometimes there’s a lack of...
NASHVILLE, TN
kmvt

In-home care providers face staffing shortages

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Assisted living facilities across Idaho are struggling to find enough staff. “Probably within the last year we’ve had to drop, probably, half of our clients due to the fact that we don’t have individuals to go into the home and take care of them,” said Matt Gaver, the owner of Stonebridge Assisted Living.
TWIN FALLS, ID
connectamerica.com

Connecting Care in the Home with John Brady

In Connecting Care to the Home, John Brady Connect America’s Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer was recently interviewed by Mike Biselli for the Passionate Pioneer podcast. Together they discuss the transition to 5G and how the Connect America team is leading the charge to help seniors and vulnerable populations to live more safely at home.
PODCAST
gazettejournal.net

Best of Home Care awards

The local office of Visiting Angels announced last week that it had received two separate 2022 Best of Home Care awards—the Employer of Choice Award and Provider of Choice Award—presented by Home Care Pulse. The awards were earned through hundreds of lengthy phone surveys of local clients and caregivers. Survey questions included quality of training, caregiver and client match, communication from the office and assistance in the home. With its office on Main Street in Kilmarnock, the in-home care providers serve residents in Gloucester, Saluda, Urbanna, Kilmarnock, White Stone, Heathsville, Tappahannock and surrounding areas. Shown with the awards are, back row from left, Client Liaison Kyle Lorenzino, CFO Steve Bowhey; front row, Administrative Assistant Markia Cuffee, Director Jennifer Bowhey, HR Manager Elizabeth Baird and Scheduler Stephanie Ketner.
KILMARNOCK, VA
psychologytoday.com

The Problem of In-Home Care for People Living with Dementia

Health care policy is designed to keep people living with dementia at home for as long as possible. Formal care providers can solve in-home care problems by focusing on caregivers who could benefit from educational strategies. Family caregivers find it difficult to suggest improvements because each person’s situation is unique....
HEALTH

