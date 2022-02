Disclaimer: The text below is an advertorial article that was not written by Cryptonews.com journalists. On the never-ending quest to crypto satisfaction, in this article, we’ll explore the two rising stars in the investment market that will help you expand your crypto wallet this frosty February. After the November disaster that saw the crypto-currency market suffer a whopping trillion-dollar drop and some established names in the Web 3.0 game like Bitcoin (BTC) lose over 80% of its value, cryptocurrency is coming back with a vengeance and it is guarantying extreme gains and gratification this New Year. Here is Samoyedcoin (SAMO) vs Seesaw Protocol (SSW) and why you should act quickly.

MARKETS ・ 4 HOURS AGO