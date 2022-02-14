ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin football gives offensive coordinator Bobby Engram a seven-figure contract

By COLTEN BARTHOLOMEW cbartholomew@madison.com
 21 hours ago

Bobby Engram’s contract with the University of Wisconsin will see him earn $1 million this year as the football team’s offensive coordinator.

Engram’s salary bumps to $1.1 million in 2023. The two-year contract runs through Jan. 31, 2024, and half of Engram’s compensation will be in base salary from the university while the other half will come from an additional compensation agreement with the UW Foundation. Engram also receives a car allowance and moving expenses.

The details of Engram’s contract with UW were released to the State Journal on Monday after an open records request. The $1 million salary would’ve been the second-highest for an offensive coordinator in the Big Ten Conference last season, and is projected to be in the top four for conference OCs this year.

Engram’s hire was made official Jan. 28 and he held his first news conference as part of UW’s staff on Feb. 4.

UW owes Engram a buyout of $1 million if is fired without cause before the term of the contract ends, however that figure drops once Engram lands his next job. If Engram leaves UW during the term of the contract for any job besides NFL head coach or offensive coordinator or FBS head coach, he could owe a buyout of $1 million.

Engram was the Baltimore Ravens tight ends coach for the past three seasons, and spent the previous five years coaching the Ravens wide receivers. The former Penn State All-American and 14-year NFL veteran will be asked to jump-start a Badgers offense that has been in the bottom half of the Big Ten in scoring average the past two seasons.

UW defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard eclipsed the $1 million salary mark last season, but his salary was amended last week by the UW’s Board of Regents. The State Journal has submitted a records request for that amended contract.

