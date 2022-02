Regular visits to the eye doctor are a critical part of any healthy lifestyle — regardless of your current ability to see. Vision changes can have a profound effect on your day-to-day life, and it’s important to identify and treat these common issues. Additionally, a comprehensive eye exam with pupil dilation can detect systemic conditions well before you experience other symptoms. Some progressive eye diseases are not immediately apparent, and you should be tested for them during your regular eye examination. And for kids, eye examinations help ensure normal vision development needed for schoolwork and athletics.

