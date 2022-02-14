ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Russia Says Talks Are ‘Far From Exhausted,’ As It Continues Troop Buildup

 1 day ago
Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that diplomacy is still possible, while U.S. officials warn that an attack on Ukraine is imminent. Cheddar News speaks with James Astill, Washington bureau chief of The Economist on the latest developments in Eastern Europe.

All Eyes on President Biden as Tensions With Russia Over Ukraine Rise

As the situation with Russia has grown more precarious, the White House urged Americans remaining in Ukraine to leave immediately. The Biden administration that it sees continuing signs of escalation but did not have specific information detailing a timetable for a potential invasion. Kristine Berzina, senior fellow and head of the geopolitics team at the Alliance for Securing Democracy, joined Cheddar News to provide her analysis. "There's talk of an impending phone call between President Putin, President Biden," Berzina said. "That is certainly a good sign to indicate that there would be significant cost."
U.S. Ramps Up Ukraine Warning, Says Russia May Invade in Days

The Biden administration on Friday escalated dire warnings of a possibly imminent Russian invasion of Ukraine, saying it could happen at any moment, even as emergency diplomatic efforts continued. Adding to the sense of crisis, the Pentagon ordered an additional 3,000 U.S. troops to Poland to reassure allies. As diplomatic...
Stocks Close Lower as Wall Street Watches Ukraine Tensions

The New York Stock Exchange operates during normal business hours in the Financial District, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, in New York. Stocks are off to a mixed start on Wall Street as investors keep a wary eye on the developing situation in Ukraine as Russia amasses troops on the border. The S&P 500 was moving between small gains and losses in the early going Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
Russia-Ukraine standoff: Putin says US could drag Moscow into war with aim to impose sanctions – Source – Global News

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that the United States and other Western countries could drag with Moscow into a military conflict with the aim to impose sanctions on Russia. But he added he hoped dialogue on Ukraine would continue in order to avoid “negative scenarios,” including war. In his first direct public comments on the Ukraine crisis in nearly six weeks, a defiant Putin showed no sign of backing down from security demands that Western countries have called non-starters and a possible excuse to launch an invasion. He said the U.S. and the West ignored Russia’s security concerns with the expansion of NATO into Eastern Europe. Putin was speaking at a news conference with the visiting prime minister of Hungary, Viktor Orbán, one of several NATO leaders trying to intercede with him as the crisis has escalated. Russia has amassed more than 100,000 troops on the Ukrainian border, and Western countries say they fear Putin may be planning to invade. Russia denies this, but has said it could take unspecified military action unless its security demands are met. Western countries say any invasion would bring sanctions on Moscow.
State
Washington State
Why should Americans care about Ukraine? The answer is simple

The standoff between Ukraine and Russia is about more than just those two countries, it's about global security and an attempt to "rewrite rules on which the world is based", says Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs. And he adds that's precisely why Americans should care. Dmytro Kuleba estimates Russia has...
Person
Sergey Lavrov
Person
Vladimir Putin
What China Is Actually Saying About Russia and Ukraine

As the Ukraine crisis has progressed and negotiations play out between the U.S. and Russia, many analysts and politicians have weighed in on what role the planet’s other superpower will play. Their concerns have touched on everything from how China might influence Putin’s choices to whether Beijing might even take advantage of a crisis in Europe to follow through on its own threats of aggression toward Taiwan. However, these discussions have often been based more on supposition than the reality of China’s words and actions.
Why does Russia want to invade Ukraine now?

NBC News’ Jose-Diaz Balart breaks down the meaning of the potential Russian invasion and why President Vladimir Putin has chosen now to invade Ukraine. Experts say this war could be the biggest conflict in Europe since WWII.Feb. 12, 2022.
#Ukraine#Troop#Russian#The Economist
Putin’s ambitions are bigger than Ukraine, says Fiona Hill: ‘He wants to evict the United States from Europe’

In the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s eyes are on a bigger prize, a top expert on Putin and his country says. “This time,” writes former intelligence officer Fiona Hill in a New York Times op-ed, “Mr. Putin’s aim is bigger than closing NATO’s ‘open door’ to Ukraine and taking more territory — he wants to evict the United States from Europe. As he might put it: ‘Goodbye America. Don’t let the door hit you on the way out.’ ”
Biden wants to send 50,000 troops to Ukraine... but why?!

Remember when Democrats said Trump was going to start World War 3?. Right now, as war is on the verge of erupting in Eastern Europe, President Brandon is considering sending thousands of soldiers and equipment to join our NATO allies, but nobody back here in America seems to share his concerns.
Ukraine’s execs say even without an invasion, Russia may have already damaged their businesses for years

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Less than three weeks ago, Ukrainian executive Anatoliy Amelin stocked up on ammunition in the eastern city of Dnipro, 150 miles from the Russian border, bracing himself for war to erupt at any moment. Amelin, a seasoned military officer who is also strategy chief for the Ukrainian titanium company TitanEra, told Fortune he and other businesspeople were ready to race to the front line to fight the Russians, the moment the invasion occurred.
The Atlantic

The Reason Putin Would Risk War

There are questions about troop numbers, questions about diplomacy. There are questions about the Ukrainian military, its weapons, and its soldiers. There are questions about Germany and France: How will they react? There are questions about America, and how it has come to be a central player in a conflict not of its making. But of all the questions that repeatedly arise about a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine, the one that gets the least satisfactory answers is this one: Why?
China would 'end up owning some of the costs' if Russia invades Ukraine, national security adviser warns

WASHINGTON — White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan warned Sunday that China would "end up owning some of the costs" of a Russian invasion of Ukraine. Russia has already assembled 70 percent of the forces it would need to launch a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, a U.S. official with direct knowledge of the latest government assessment said late Friday as tensions rise in the region. In a joint statement with Russia last week, China said it opposed NATO expansion, blamed the U.S. for rising tensions and voiced support for the Kremlin's demand for guarantees.
