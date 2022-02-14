ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

AP News in Brief at 11:04 p.m. EST

perutribune.com
 1 day ago

MOSCOW (AP) — The Kremlin signaled Monday it is ready to keep...

www.perutribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

U.S. says Russia may create pretext to attack Ukraine

WASHINGTON/KYIV, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Russia could invade Ukraine at any time and might create a surprise pretext for an attack, the United States said on Sunday, as it reaffirmed a pledge to defend "every inch" of NATO territory. Russia has more than 100,000 troops massed near Ukraine, which is...
POLITICS
SFGate

French, German leaders to visit Russia, Ukraine amid tension

PARIS (AP) — The French president and the German chancellor will head to Moscow and Kyiv in the coming weeks, adding to diplomatic efforts to try to deter Russian President Vladimir Putin from launching an invasion of Ukraine and find a way out of the growing tensions. France's Emmanuel...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russia#Ukraine#Moscow#Kremlin#Ap News#European
International Business Times

US, Germany Step Up Pipeline Warnings If Russia Invades Ukraine

The United States and Germany on Thursday warned Russia that a major gas pipeline was at stake if it invades Ukraine, as Washington voiced hope for a diplomatic way out despite frigid statements from Moscow. A day after the United States and its allies formally responded to security demands issued...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

PM to lead Cobra meeting as hope remains for diplomatic solution in Ukraine

The Prime Minister will lead a meeting of the Government’s Cobra emergency committee on Tuesday as he maintained there is still time for a diplomatic solution to the Ukraine crisis.As efforts continued to avert a war in eastern Europe, Boris Johnson and US President Joe Biden stressed there remains “a crucial window for democracy”.In a call on Monday evening, the two leaders agreed western allies should stay “united in the face of Russian threats”, and will keep in close contact as the situation develops, according to a No 10 spokesperson.Earlier on Monday, Mr Johnson had pointed to warnings from the...
POLITICS
HuffingtonPost

Russia's Top Diplomat Urges Putin To Talk With West On Ukraine

MOSCOW (AP) — The Kremlin signaled Monday it is ready to keep talking with the West about security grievances that led to the current Ukraine crisis, offering hope that Russia might not invade its beleaguered neighbor within days as the U.S. and Europe increasingly fear. Questions remain about Russian...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
perutribune.com

Russia shows some troops leaving near Ukraine, seeks talks

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday that Moscow is ready for security talks with the U.S. and NATO, as the Russian military announced a partial troop withdrawal from drills near Ukraine — new signs that may suggest a Russian invasion of its neighbor isn’t imminent despite snowballing Western fears.
MILITARY
BBC

Russia-Ukraine crisis: UK nationals told to leave Ukraine

British nationals in Ukraine are being told to leave the country now while commercial means are still available. The UK Foreign Office's warning came as the US said that Russia could invade "any day now" and told its own citizens to leave in the next 48 hours. Russia has denied...
POLITICS
WSOC Charlotte

Diplomats meet in Moscow and Berlin as Russian drills held

MOSCOW — (AP) — Britain’s top diplomat urged Russia on Thursday to defuse tensions over Ukraine and take the path of diplomacy even as thousands of Russian troops engaged in sweeping maneuvers in Belarus as part of a military buildup near Ukraine that has fueled Western fears of an invasion.
POLITICS
kdal610.com

EU preparing but not clear if Russia decided to invade Ukraine – official

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Union is preparing varied responses depending on what Russia might do to further destabilise Ukraine, an official said on Monday, stressing the bloc does not know whether and what Moscow decided to do, or was just bluffing. The official said U.S. talks with Russia...
POLITICS
Washington Post

Biden vows to stop Nord Stream 2 pipeline to Europe if Russia invades Ukraine

President Biden vowed Monday that a major European energy pipeline would be abandoned if Russia sends forces into Ukraine, intensifying pressure on the Kremlin as Western leaders attempt to stave off a renewed assault on the continent’s eastern edge. Biden issued the threat after talks with German Chancellor Olaf...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy