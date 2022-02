The Maconaquah boys basketball team fell to Southwood on the road Friday night, 62-76. The Braves got off to a slow start and struggled to pick up the pace in a game when their defense was also off. Leading Mac in scoring was Hayden Maiben with 27 points. Bauer Maple had 13 points, Brayden Betzner had eight, Brennan Bailey and Josiah Ball had six each, and Trace Armstrong had two. Brennan Bailey led the Braves with four assists, and Bauer Maple led the team with 10 rebounds.

BASKETBALL ・ 1 DAY AGO