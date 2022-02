Thousands of Louisiana homeowners and businesses affected by Hurricane Ida are still waiting for payment from insurance companies months after the storm made landfall. Insurers have paid billions of dollars to policyholders who sustained property damage during the Category 4 storm last year. Still, some companies have run out of money while paying out Hurricane Ida-related claims. In November, the state took control of Access Home Insurance Co. and State National Fire Insurance Co. by putting both companies into receivership. In January, the Louisiana Department of Insurance took over a third company.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO