Mental Health

Computer-assisted CBT outperforms usual treatment in primary care patients with depression

By Joe Gramigna, MA
healio.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleComputer-assisted cognitive behavior therapy had significantly greater effects on depressive symptoms vs. treatment as usual among primary care patients with depression, according to results of a randomized clinical trial. “Multiple meta-analyses have found that [computer-assisted cognitive behavior therapy (CCBT)] is associated with improved depressive symptoms if the computerized elements...

www.healio.com

MedicalXpress

Schizophrenia, bipolar I patients experience cognitive decline

(HealthDay)—Schizophrenia and bipolar I patients experience cognitive decline through adulthood, although the nature of this decline varies across disorders and cognitive functions, according to a study published online Jan. 22 in the Schizophrenia Bulletin. Jolanta Zanelli, Ph.D., from King's College London, and colleagues examined functioning in general and specific...
MENTAL HEALTH
Harvard Health

Can we prevent depression in older adults by treating insomnia?

Depression is common among older adults. By some estimates, more than 10% of adults over the age of 60 have struggled with major depressive disorder (MDD) within the past year. There are a number of symptoms of MDD, including depressed mood, loss of interest in pleasurable activities, difficulty concentrating, thoughts of worthlessness or guilt, thoughts of death or suicide, fatigue, sleep disturbances, unplanned weight loss/gain or a change in appetite, and slowed or agitated movement.
MENTAL HEALTH
KTEN.com

High Functioning Depression: Best Natural Treatments?

Originally Posted On: https://holistic-momma.com/high-functioning-depression/. High functioning depression is a type of depression where the sufferer can still function well in society. High functioning depression doesn’t mean that the person isn’t suffering from depression; it just means they can carry on with their life despite experiencing depressive episodes. High-functioning...
MENTAL HEALTH
orlandomedicalnews.com

Working with Obsessive Compulsive Disorder in our Patients

According to the NIMH (2014), patients diagnosed with Obsessive Compulsive Disorder experience more physical ailments, including heart disease, blood pressure issues, migraines, respiratory disease, allergies, thyroid disease, and other conditions. Additionally, medical interventions can be less successful in this population due to high anxiety, distorted beliefs, obsessive rumination, and compulsive behaviors. People with OCD experience incredible pressure and exhaustion from the condition and have fewer coping skills to manage other aspects of life.
MENTAL HEALTH
healio.com

Researchers train machine model to predict depression in patients with knee OA

TAMPA, Fla. — External and internal validation of six trained machine learning models showed they performed acceptably in predicting depression in patients with knee osteoarthritis, according to a presenter. “With the exception of decision tree, our models achieved clinically acceptable performance in predicting depression in patients with knee osteoarthritis,”...
MENTAL HEALTH
healio.com

Sunovion, Otsuka partner to study treatment for bipolar-linked major depressive episodes

Sunovion and Otsuka announced the first patient has been randomly assigned in their phase 3 clinical study of non-racemic amisulpride for treating major depressive episodes linked to bipolar I disorder. Sunovion, its parent company Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma, and Otsuka are jointly developing and commercializing the treatment (SEP-4199). Researchers on the...
HEALTH
healio.com

Point-of-care tear testing can guide treatment through patient journey

The pandemic has helped emphasize the value of point-of-care testing in medicine and heightened patients' awareness of its role in medical decision making. Point-of-care testing guides my treatment decisions; it directs initial therapy choices and helps gauge patients’ response to therapy. I choose to add or change medications and device-based interventions depending on the information these tests provide.
HEALTH
healio.com

Patients with CKD at increased risk for death depending on usual source of care

Adults with chronic kidney disease who consider EDs or urgent care a usual source of care showed an increased risk for death and hospitalization, according to data published in Kidney Medicine. “We hoped to understand the characteristics of patients with CKD who preferentially used the emergency room or urgent care...
CHICAGO, IL
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Salience Health Implements iTether's Care Management Platform to Improve Treatment Outcomes for Depression Patients

PHOENIX, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- iTether Technologies, Inc. and Salience Health, a leading healthcare provider based in Plano, Texas have announced an agreement to implement iTether's care management platform for depression patients receiving Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation ("TMS") therapy, to improve patient engagement and adherence to their treatment plans. "We...
MENTAL HEALTH
Newswise

Psilocybin Treatment for Major Depression Effective for Up to a Year for Most Patients, Study Shows

Newswise — Previous studies by Johns Hopkins Medicine researchers showed that psychedelic treatment with psilocybin relieved major depressive disorder symptoms in adults for up to a month. Now, in a follow-up study of those participants, the researchers report that the substantial antidepressant effects of psilocybin-assisted therapy, given with supportive psychotherapy, may last at least a year for some patients.
MENTAL HEALTH
healio.com

Opaganib plus standard of care for severe COVID-19 reduces mortality

Opaganib significantly reduced mortality and improved the time to recovery among patients hospitalized for severe COVID-19 who also received remdesivir and corticosteroids, according to a press release from the manufacturer. “The data collected to date is encouraging and suggests antiviral activity and clinical improvement in some patients based on their...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Press

Treatment Rates for Major Depressive Disorder Low Worldwide

Treatment Rates for Major Depressive Disorder Low Worldwide. TUESDAY, Feb. 15, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Treatment coverage for major depressive disorder (MDD) continues to be low in many parts of the world, particularly in low-income and lower middle-income countries, according to a systematic review and Bayesian meta-regression analysis published online Feb. 15 in PLOS Medicine.
MENTAL HEALTH
baltimorenews.net

Study reveals positive results for treatment of major depression

Maryland [US], February 16 (ANI): Psychedelics are a class of hallucinogenic drugs whose primary effect is to trigger non-ordinary states of consciousness. Previous studies by Johns Hopkins Medicine researchers showed that psychedelic treatment with psilocybin relieved major depressive disorder symptoms in adults for up to a month. Now, in a follow-up study of those participants, the researchers found some positive news.
MARYLAND STATE
sharpbrains.com

Computer-assisted cognitive behavior therapy (CCBT) may outperform Treatment as Usual (TAU) in helping patients reduce depression, improve 6‑month remission rates

Study: Computer-assisted cognitive behavioral therapy (CCBT) improved depression for primary care patients (MobiHealth News):. Researchers found patients who used CCBT in addition to regular treatment led to “significantly greater improvement” on the Patient Health Questionnaire–9, used to screen for and measure depressive symptoms. Those results also held up over time.
MENTAL HEALTH
healio.com

Cognitive behavioral therapy had positive, initial effect on TKA pain catastrophizing

TAMPA, Fla. — Compared with usual orthopedic care, cognitive behavioral therapy after 1 month decreased pain catastrophizing in patients undergoing total knee arthroplasty, according to results presented here. However, by 3 months after the cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) intervention, patients’ pain catastrophizing scores (PCS) were not significantly different than...
HEALTH
Medscape News

Combination Antidepressant Treatment Outperforms Monotherapy in Meta-Analysis

In clinical management of depression, combining a reuptake inhibitor with presynaptic alpha2-autoreceptors significantly improves treatment outcomes, compared with monotherapy, a meta-analysis found. Clinicians should consider this approach as a viable first-line treatment for severe depression and for nonresponders, a team of German researchers concluded. The findings were published online Feb....
HEALTH

