After the release of his latest EP, Hometown, Simon Doty swung by to dive into his production process and plenty more. From playing basketball in college to dominating speakers around the world with some truly immense soundscapes, Simon Doty is an artist who already has quite a storied career. This Canadian artist is one that house and techno lovers should certainly be paying attention to if they love beats that soothe the soul and make feet move along with them. This includes his past releases that have graced labels ranging from REALM to This Never Happened, with some of his most stunning work finding a home on Anjunadeep as of late.

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO