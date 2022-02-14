ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tacoma, WA

2022 State of the City

Tacoma, Washington
Tacoma, Washington
 2 days ago

Mayor Victoria Woodards to Present the 2022 State of the City Address in a Virtual Format

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

February 14, 2022

MEDIA CONTACTS

Tanisha Jumper, Media and Communications, tjumper@cityoftacoma.org, (253) 591-5152

Maria Lee, Media and Communications, maria.lee@cityoftacoma.org, (253) 591-2054

Mayor Victoria Woodards to Present the 2022 State of the City Address in a Virtual Format

TACOMA, Wash. -- Mayor Victoria Woodards will present the 2022 State of the City Address on March 10 at 6 PM. This year’s theme is Stronger: Many Voices, One Community. Topics covered during her address will include affordable housing, homelessness, public safety, and recovery from the global health and economic crisis.

Mayor Woodards' remarks can be viewed on TV Tacoma or tvtacoma.com, on Facebook Live at facebook.com/cityoftacoma, and on Zoom.

On Click! (via Rainier Connect), TV Tacoma is available within Tacoma city limits and in Pierce County:

  • On channel 512 in high definition
  • On channel 12 in standard definition
  • On channel 21 in standard definition in University Place

On Comcast, TV Tacoma is available:

  • On channel 321 in high definition within Tacoma city limits and in Pierce County
  • On channel 12 in standard definition within Tacoma city limits
  • On channel 21 in Pierce County
  • Not available in University Place

There is also an audio-only option available through Zoom by dialing (253) 215-8782 and entering 872 1069 1150 for the event ID and 903745 for the event passcode.

Community members are encouraged to host virtual, COVID-safe watch parties and tag themselves using #SOTC253.

###

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

US says Russia has added troops at border despite pullback claims

A senior Biden administration official said Wednesday that Russia has added as many as 7,000 troops at the border with Ukraine, characterizing claims by Moscow that it was withdrawing forces as “false.”. “We have now confirmed that in the last several days, Russia has increased its troop presence along...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Government
Tacoma, WA
Government
City
Tacoma, WA
CNN

London police to probe cash-for-honors claims linked to Prince Charles' charity

London (CNN) — London's Metropolitan Police has launched an investigation into an alleged cash-for-honors scandal linked to Prince Charles' charity, the Prince's Foundation. The force said in a press release that the inquiry is starting following claims that "offers of help were made to secure honours and citizenship for a Saudi national."
CHARITIES
CBS News

Google to restrict apps from tracking you on Android devices

Google said Wednesday that it will restrict advertisers' ability to track users of Android phones and other devices. It joins Apple in taking steps to strengthen privacy for U.S. consumers, a sea-change for the digital ad industry. Anthony Chavez, vice president of product management for Android Security & Privacy, said...
CELL PHONES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Victoria Woodards
Reuters

NY attorney general fires back at Trump's defense of financial statements

Feb 16 (Reuters) - New York's attorney general on Wednesday pounced on former President Donald Trump's defense of company's financial statements, saying the five-page statement Trump issued a day earlier contradicted a court filing by his attorneys. "It is not unusual for parties to a legal proceeding to disagree about...
POTUS
The Associated Press

Second CNN executive exits in wake of internal Cuomo inquiry

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Allison Gollust, the CNN executive whose relationship with Jeff Zucker led to his resignation as the cable network’s president, is leaving after an internal inquiry found violations of news standards, parent company WarnerMedia said. Gollust’s resignation Tuesday followed the conclusion of an investigation concerning...
TV & VIDEOS
Tacoma, Washington

Tacoma, Washington

24
Followers
32
Post
136
Views
ABOUT

Tacoma adopted its name after the nearby Mount Rainier, originally and locally called Takhoma or Tahoma. It is locally known as the "City of Destiny" because the area was chosen to be the western terminus of the Northern Pacific Railroad in the late 19th century. The decision of the railroad was influenced by Tacoma's neighboring deep-water harbor, Commencement Bay. By connecting the bay with the railroad, Tacoma's motto became "When rails meet sails". Commencement Bay serves the Port of Tacoma, a center of international trade on the Pacific Coast and Washington's largest port. The city gained notoriety in 1940 for the collapse of the Tacoma Narrows Bridge, which earned the nickname "Galloping Gertie".

Comments / 0

Community Policy