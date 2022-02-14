Music Education alumna Yedid Maya, Accepted into the Japanese Exchange and Teaching Program

This music-for-social-change revolution started in Venezuela in 1975 and over the last 20 years, it has been adopted by various activist groups across North America. The formula is to provide willing local children with hours of after-school musical training each week – all publicly funded. By 2015, El Sistema, as the original nonprofit was called, included more than 400 music centers and 700,000 young musicians in Venezuela. In the U.S. there are over 80 El Sistema-inspired initiatives that aim to serve youth in low-income families, forgotten communities and school dropouts. That includes the local Youth Orchestra Salinas (YOSAL) where Camilo Ortiz and Amalia Diaz met.

MONTEREY, CA ・ 13 DAYS AGO