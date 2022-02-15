Israeli nationalists clash with Palestinians over housing in Jerusalem

Israeli police clashed with Palestinians in the flashpoint east Jerusalem neighbourhood of Sheikh Jarrah on Sunday during a visit by a controversial far-right Jewish lawmaker that inflamed tensions. Police used water cannon and said they arrested 12 people for "public riots and violence", including hurling stones and firing flares, in the area of annexed east Jerusalem that has emerged as a symbol of Palestinian resistance against Israeli control of the city. Tensions that erupted in the area last year -- as several Palestinian families faced eviction by settler groups -- in part sparked the May war between Israel and armed groups in the Gaza Strip. Scuffles had broken out Sunday as Itamar Ben Gvir of the far-right Religious Zionism alliance set up a tent "office" in Sheikh Jarrah, in what he described as an effort to show support for its Jewish residents.

WORLD ・ 5 DAYS AGO