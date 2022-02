Diana Crouch knows that she and her now-3-month-old son are both lucky to be alive. The 28-year-old mom from Kingwood, Texas, was enjoying a healthy pregnancy last summer, up until she contracted COVID-19. Crouch had been cautious, making sure to drink plenty of water, eat well and exercise, and even changed up her skincare routine to avoid any harmful chemicals, she told the Texas Tribune. But she skipped out on getting the COVID-19 vaccine, despite urging from OB-GYNs and the Centers for Disease Control that it's not only entirely safe, but extremely necessary for pregnant women.

TEXAS STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO