Faribault teen injured in freeway crash

A Faribault teenager was seriously injured in a crash on I-35 Monday afternoon.

Andrew James Caron, 16, was northbound on the interstate when he crashed a pickup into a bridge post at Millersburg Boulevard west of Dundas around 3:30 p.m., according to the State Patrol.

Caron had life-threatening injures, the State Patrol crash report said. He was air-lifted by North Memorial Air Care to the Hennepin County Medical Center.

In a Facebook post Monday night, mother Sara Caron said Andrew had broken bones in his cheek, a cracked rib, bruised lungs and other injuries.

“His injuries are going to hurt but he will be fine without any surgeries at this time,” she wrote.

The Rice County Sheriff’s Office, Northfield Fire Department and Northfield Hospital Ambulance also responded to the crash.