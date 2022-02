Virginia first-year goalie Matthew Nunes has been named the ACC’s Defensive Player of the Week. Nunes posted 16 saves in the Cavaliers’ 11-10 win over High Point on Sunday (Feb. 13). His 16 saves against the Panthers, including seven in the opening period, are a season high and tied for the most by any ACC player so far this season. Nunes produced two critical saves with under 2:15 to play, both of which occurred while Virginia clung to a one-goal lead. His final save of the day came with 20 seconds remaining after High Point fired a high-bouncing shot in transition from the just above the crease. Nunes deflected the ball with his stick and the Cavaliers were awarded possession to effectively seal the victory for UVA.

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO