ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Dr. Gary Chapman Talks ‘The Five Love Languages’ From His Best-Selling Book

By Keenan &quot;HIGz&quot; Higgins
Praise Houston
Praise Houston
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DTV1u_0eEUbLhj00

Erica and GRIFF were thrilled to welcome Dr. Gary Chapman, author of the popular 1992 relationship guide 'The Five Love Languages.' Our timely Valentine's Day conversation that ensued provides a breakdown of each winning principle and how they've all worked wonders over the years for lovers throughout the world.

Comments / 0

Related
kellysthoughtsonthings.com

Using Love Languages To Find The Perfect Mother’s Day Gift

Based on a book written by Dr. Gary Chapman, the 5 love languages speak to the different ways we all give and receive love: words of affirmation, quality time, physical touch, acts of service, and receiving gifts. Harnessing this knowledge and making the effort to understand each person’s love language...
LIFESTYLE
Glam.com

Love Languages: How To Show Love With Quality Time

Quality time love language: what it is and how to speak it. While there is no tried-and-true technique to keep a relationship happy and healthy, knowing your partner’s love language, as well as how you like to give and receive love, can go a long way toward keeping you connected. These signs of affection include physical touch, words of affirmation, acts of service, gifts, and quality time, and here we will be focusing on the latter. Someone who speaks the quality time love language values togetherness over words, deeds, touch, and presents. So, what exactly is QT and how do show it? More on that ahead.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Kankakee Daily Journal

REEL TALK: 'Book of Love' is predictable but charming

Just in time to set the mood for Valentine’s Day is “Book of Love,” starring Sam Clafin as Henry Copper, a young, uptight, published author who gets schooled on writing his own book thanks to his Spanish translator, Maria (Verónica Echegui). The story might be rather...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Five Love Languages#For Lovers
Collegiate Times

Your ultimate guide to mastering the five love languages

Mark your calendars; Feb. 14 is coming up. It’s Valentine’s Day, the one day that is truly important not to forget. You may have forgotten your partner’s birthday, anniversary or graduation, but you won't forget Valentine’s Day. Valentine’s Day is not only the day to celebrate your relationship with the one who has stood by you even in your worst times, but also the day when you get to make up for how lousy of a significant other you've been for the last year. Nothing screams “great boyfriend” like a bouquet of “I’m Sorry” flowers and a dinner that costs so much you’ll have to take out another student loan. Sadly, even that won’t be enough for every relationship, because gifts aren’t the only love language. In order to be prepared for all love scenarios, you need to master the five all-encompassing love languages according to Verywell Mind. It’s a treacherous journey that only few have been able to master, but, you, too, can become the living avatar able to call upon the teachings of Cupid himself and wield whichever language you need to make your partner forget how terrible you’ve been and fall in love with you all over again.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
SheKnows

Grab This Best-Selling Book Set That'll Help Explain Emotions To Your Kids — & It's Now Over 40% Off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. If Pixar’s Inside Out taught us anything, it’s that emotions are complex — especially for a kid. Both feeling and processing emotions can be a lot to take in and honestly, kind of difficult to explain perfectly. However, Amazon has led us to another saving grace that we’ll be talking about at every mommy’s meet-up. Dubbed the number one bestseller in academic development counseling on Amazon, treat your kid to this adorable eight-box set called A Little SPOT of Emotion —...
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
ucf.edu

UCF Relationship Expert on the Five Love Languages

When it comes to love, Sejal Barden suggests the most impactful way to express it is to use ways that resonate the most with your loved one — whether it’s a romantic partner, platonic friend, family member or child. An effective method for finding out which expressions mean the most to individuals is determining their love languages, which is based on Gary Chapman’s book The Five Love Languages: How to Express Heartfelt Commitment to Your Mate.
ORLANDO, FL
cityline.tv

Gifting According to Your Love Language

Gifting can be difficult, especially when you’re trying to find the perfect gift for that special someone. Here are some tips and tricks to help you gift according to your partner’s love language. Words of affirmation. People in this group value compliments, words of encouragement and appreciation This...
LIFESTYLE
fortcampbell-courier.com

Explore the five love languages during Feb. 16 class

Community members can strengthen their personal relationships by learning about the five love languages – words of affirmation, quality time, receiving gifts, acts of service and physical touch – during a class Feb. 16 hosted by Army Community Service-Family Advocacy Program. The in-person session is scheduled for 9:30...
RELATIONSHIPS
Carrie Wynn

Behaviors Exhibited When Relationship Interest Is Lost

When I was younger, I was extremely avoidant, bordered on emotionally unavailable, and ultimately ended up being the one to walk away from most of my relationships. There were several exceptions when I met someone even more avoidant (deadly combo), and they ended up losing interest in me before I could jump ship.
WKMI

WOOD-TV Anchor Told She Looks Like A ‘Whore’ By Alleged Doctor

TV anchors often have to deal with rude and insensitive remarks by the public, but a message to WOOD-TV's Whitney Burney may be one of the most egregious we've ever seen. The anchor shared on Twitter a message she received from an alleged doctor. "if (sic) you are the anchor...
Carrie Wynn

Anonymous Victims Share Gaslighting Experiences

For the last few years, I have been coaching victims that have gone through psychological and narcissistic abuse. Every victim stated that their abuser was gaslighting them throughout the entire relationship, leaving them with no sense of self, and completely doubting their own sense of reality.
Praise Houston

Praise Houston

4
Followers
179
Post
444
Views
ABOUT

Houston's Inspiration Station

 https://praisehouston.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy