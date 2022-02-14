ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haywood Highsmith to Miami

By HoopsHype
 1 day ago
JD Shaw: The Miami Heat are signing swingman Haywood Highsmith to a 10-day contract, agent Jerry Dianis tells @HoopsRumors.

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Haywood Highsmith’s 10-day contract with the Heat actually will be an 11-day deal, with players on 10 days assured at least three game opportunities. With the intervening weeklong All-Star break, it means Highsmith can be with the team through the Feb. 25 game in New York. – 8:33 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

From earlier — Heat bring back Haywood Highsmith on 10-day deal. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…7:11 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Heat bring back Haywood Highsmith on 10-day deal. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…6:20 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

The Heat are adding Haywood Highsmith in a return engagement on a 10-day contract to get back to 14 players on standard contracts, one below the roster limit. Haywood previously was with the team on emergency 10-day deals. Heat fell to 13 with trade of KZ Okpala. – 5:54 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Can confirm @Shams Charania report that the Heat is signing Haywood Highsmith to a 10-day contract. Heat needed to sign a 14th player by next week after dropping to 13 players with last week’s trade. – 5:44 PM

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

The Miami Heat are signing forward Haywood Highsmith to a 10-day contract, agent Jerry Dianis told @TheAthletic @Stadium. Highsmith spent time with Miami earlier this season on a hardship 10-day. – 5:41 PM

JD Shaw @JShawNBA

The Miami Heat are signing swingman Haywood Highsmith to a 10-day contract, agent Jerry Dianis tells @HoopsRumors. – 5:40 PM

Ira Winderman: Per Heat: The Miami HEAT have signed forward Haywood Highsmith to a 10-day contract using the COVID-Related Hardship Allowance. -via Twitter @IraHeatBeat / December 30, 2021

JD Shaw: The Miami Heat are planning to sign swingman Haywood Highsmith to a 10-day contract, agent Jerry Dianis tells @HoopsRumors. -via Twitter @JShawNBA / December 29, 2021

