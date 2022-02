"We like him a lot. We've liked him for a long time. He's been a real productive player in the league. He's still young - he's still right in the prime of his career. The traction with him having term left on his contract, you have to give to get in this league. We gave up some… You hate parting with draft assets, high draft assets. Emil (Heineman) a good player. We really like Emil. We went and got him last year. I think what we gave to get the player shows you that we think it's a good fit and that he's a really good player."

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO