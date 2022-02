TYRNAVOS, Greece — (AP) — In Greece’s rural heartland, tractors have become a symbol of anxiety. For weeks, they have been parked along the country's highways, their owners threatening to block traffic. Farmers are desperate for additional financial aid to cope with surging energy prices that are pushing up their costs for fuel and fertilizer, posing a sudden threat to their livelihoods.

